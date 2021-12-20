Top 10 footballers in the world right now apart from Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have been the two GOATs (Greatest of all time) of football for a long period now. The two have been brutally dominant in the football world courtesy of their spectacular performances time and again.

Both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi share 12 Ballon d'Or trophies between them. Since 2008, only once have either of the two failed to win it, which speaks volumes of how great they have been on the pitch.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi rule the football world

While it has been a pleasure to see both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi play, there are other players who have done consistently well. Unfortunately, the standards set by the two GOATs of football are so high that some valuable contributions have gone unnoticed.

Many footballers deserve more recognition and it is likely that they shall get it once both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi retire. On that note, let's take a look at the best players in the game right now apart from these two legends.

#10 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur)

Cristiano Ronaldo has more goals than Harry Kane in the Premier League this season

The Tottenham Hotspur striker has been a wonderful goal-scorer in the Premier League. Having scored 166 goals in 255 league appearances so far is truly a great achievement by Harry Kane.

It is unfortunate that he hasn't won any silverware despite his superb performances for Spurs. Although Kane has struggled to score this season, there is no doubt when it comes to his positioning in the box and clinical finishing abilities.

The English captain surely deserves to win more accolades in his football career. A transfer to a bigger club is more likely to help him achieve that given Spurs' struggles in the past few years.

#9 Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain)

Lionel Messi is reunited with Neymar this season at Paris Saint-Germain

There was a time when Neymar was considered almost the third best player on the planet when he played for Barcelona. When it comes to dribbling and creating goals, he is still one of the most talented players.

It was surprising when Neymar decided to join Paris Saint-Germain in 2017 but it was expected that he would carry the French club then. He joined the club in a world record fee of €222 million. With his arrival, the team have surely continued to be dominant in Ligue 1. However, it is the Champions League where they have struggled and the Brazilian hasn't been able to be that effective.

Soccer Manager Games @SoccerManager 🇧🇷Neymar turns 29 today and this is his record for club/country.🥳



✅ 615 Games

⚽️🅰️ 596 Goals/Assists



The Brazilian is up there with the best as these are their stats at 29:



🇵🇹Ronaldo

✅ 662 Games

⚽️🅰️ 541 Goals/Assists



🇦🇷Lionel Messi

✅ 643 Games

⚽️🅰️ 721 Goals/Assists 🇧🇷Neymar turns 29 today and this is his record for club/country.🥳✅ 615 Games⚽️🅰️ 596 Goals/AssistsThe Brazilian is up there with the best as these are their stats at 29:🇵🇹Ronaldo✅ 662 Games⚽️🅰️ 541 Goals/Assists🇦🇷Lionel Messi✅ 643 Games⚽️🅰️ 721 Goals/Assists https://t.co/prqZWSJWfW

Players like Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have carried their teams in all competitions irrespective of the opposition. Should Neymar be successful in doing that and stay free from injuries, he can surely help himself move up the ladder.

#8 Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

Lionel Messi for Barcelona against Virgil van Dijk for Liverpool

Virgil van Dijk's fortunes changed when he signed for Southampton in the Premier League in 2015. The Dutchman was under Liverpool's radar for a long time and was eventually signed by them in 2017.

Since then, Virgil van Dijk has never had to look back on his career. With his strong and commanding presence at the back, the Dutch centre-back has been a difficult man to beat. He was unlucky not to win the Ballon d'Or in 2019, only to lose it to the great Lionel Messi. He will also have the opportunity to face Cristiano Ronaldo more as the Portuguese in the Premier League now.

Barça Worldwide @BarcaWorldwide 🗣️ Virgil van Dijk: “Lionel Messi is the best to ever play the game.” 🗣️ Virgil van Dijk: “Lionel Messi is the best to ever play the game.” https://t.co/GBbDyatoep

The former Southampton defender is arguably one of the best defenders in the world right now. Virgil van Dijk's role at Liverpool could bring more success to both the club and the player.

