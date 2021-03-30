Top 10 FPL scorers till Gameweek 29

It has been a strange English Premier League season, and the same goes for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers.

That is because the results have been far from predictable in most of the matchdays. Some very good teams have underperformed, while many 'underdogs' have produced surprising results.

Whether it is Sheffield United's shocking 2-1 win at Old Trafford against Manchester United or the reigning champions Liverpool's abysmal run of six succesive home defeats in a row, the Premier League doesn't cease to produce unexpected results. Nevertheless, there have been some players on whom FPL managers can hope to rely on, given their consistent performances throughout the season.

Top ten FPL scorers this season:

In this article, we'll have a look at the top ten FPL scorers based on the total points they have accumulated till Gameweek 29. With nine Gameweeks remaining and some of the teams also having games in hand, it is a good time to know who could fetch some valuable FPL points.

Eight different clubs are represented in this FPL top-scorers list, which shows how individual performances this season have been spread across many teams. The list is dominated by attacking players, as most would expect, but a goalkeeper does make it to the list as well.

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are the two teams who have two players each in this FPL top-scorers' list. Arsenal and Chelsea don't have a single representative, while Leeds United and Aston Villa are the surprise entries.

So, without further ado, let's have a look at the top ten FPL scorers this season.

#10 Dominic Calvert-Lewin - 136 FPL points

Advertisement

Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been the focal point of attack for Carlo Ancelotti's Everton this season.

His ability to hold the ball under pressure, switch it to the flanks and then make runs into the box have been his trademark moves. Learning and refining his trade from Duncan Ferguson, the 24-year-old might as well be the biggest aerial threat in the Premier League this season.

Calvert-Lewin has also found an ideal attacking partner in Richarlison who complements the Englishman's game with his ball-carrying ability and direct runs into the box.

We've studied the Top 10 #PremierLeague scorers' hourly wage and found out who's been the most efficient. #Everton's Centre-Forward #CalvertLewin proves to have the best ratio in terms of Goals Scored Cost per Hour, better than top caliber strikers like #Vardy and #Kane. pic.twitter.com/5uupLguFFc — Capology (@CapologyDB) March 8, 2021

Everton are currently five points away from the top four with a game in hand. The Toffees will certainly hope Dominic Calvert-Lewin adds more to his14 league goals this season and helps them qualify for the Champions League.

Advertisement

#9 Marcus Rashford - 140 FPL points

Marcus Rashford has been a key player forManchester United this season.

Manchester United have been been far from consistent this season.The league title has all but gone to their city rivals who are 14 points clear at the top. They are still in the Europa League, where they could go all the way.

Marcus Rashford has been a beacon of hope for Manchester United both on and off the pitch. The 23-year-old succesfully campaigned for free school meals for the children in UK during the lockdown.

While on the pitch, he has scored nine league goals while assisted another seven, which has enabled Manchester United to remain second. Rashford has provided valuable FPL points to managers who have him in their teams.

23 - Aged 23 years and 56 days, Marcus Rashford is the third-youngest Manchester United player to reach 50 Premier League goals after Wayne Rooney (22 years 157 days) and Cristiano Ronaldo (22 years 341 days). Prestige. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 26, 2020

#8 Ilkay Gundogan - 142 FPL points

Advertisement

Ilkay Gundogan

It is hard to believe that of all people, Ilkay Gundogan is the top scorer in the Premier League for a team who have such an abundant attacking prowess.

The German has been in the best goal-scoring form of his career, netting 12 goals in the league and playing a big part in Manchester City's dominant performances this season.

With Sergio Agüero injured for most of the season and Gabriel Jesus in and out of the team, Manchester City have found different ways to score under Pep Guardiola. None has grabbed this opportunity better than the 30-year-old German.

📊 | Ilkay Gündoğan stats:



Gündoğan has scored more goals than any other Man City player this season and has more goals across all competitions in 2021 than any other PL player.



𝗠𝗥 𝗪𝗛𝗜𝗣𝗣𝗬 🍦



[via @Squawka] pic.twitter.com/hGu9tepde6 — City Chief (@City_Chief) March 20, 2021

Gundogan's ability to make runs into the opposition box and be at the right place at the right time while having an instinctive finishing ability has surprised many who saw him only as a deep-lying playmaker in the middle of the pitch.

With his current price of just £6.1 million, he is one of the most valuable assets in the FPL this season in terms of return on investment.

#7 Jamie Vardy - 147 FPL points

Advertisement

Jamie Vardy is still Leicester City's talisman at the age of 34.

It's not easy when for a 34-year-old striker to thrive in what is arguably the most competitive league in world football unless that striker is a certain Jamie Vardy.

The Englishman won the Golden Boot last season, scoring 22 goals at the age of 33, as Leicester City just finished outside the top four after an alarming dip in performances in the latter half of the campaign.

The Foxes have been phenomenal this season, currently sitting third with 56 points and have displayed consistency throughout the season under Brendan Rodgers.

Never in a million years did I ever think I would win a Premier League winners medal let alone the Golden Boot...just wow!



If this proves anything, it shows you should never ever give up on your dreams, no matter how crazy they may seem! pic.twitter.com/YveNP8ydem — Jamie Vardy (@vardy7) July 27, 2020

Vardy has scored 12 and assisted 7 this season from 25 appearnces, which has helped him accumulate 147 points in the FPL.

Rodgers has continued to set up the Leicester team around Vardy. But with James Maddison in the form of his life and Harvey Barnes and Kelechi Iheanacho starting to show how good they are, the Leicester attack is starting to look as if they can move on without Jamie Vardy.

However, as long as Vardy has got his scoring boots on, he isn't going anywhere.

1 / 3 NEXT