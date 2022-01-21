Top 10 highest goalscorers in the world among active footballers 

The world of football has always been blessed with a plethora of quality strikers. In the 20th century, players like Gerd Muller and Eusebio were as clinical as they came. However, there are some top-notch forwards in the current generation.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have taken their individual brilliance to the next level. The pair have won 12 Ballon d’Ors and numerous Golden Boots among themselves. It will be hard for any future superstars to break the records set by these two amazingly talented footballers.

GOAL @goal



September 10: Lionel Messi breaks record for most goals as a South American in men's international history



𝗥𝗘𝗟𝗘𝗡𝗧𝗟𝗘𝗦𝗦 September 1: Cristiano Ronaldo breaks record for most goals in men's international historySeptember 10: Lionel Messi breaks record for most goals as a South American in men's international history𝗥𝗘𝗟𝗘𝗡𝗧𝗟𝗘𝗦𝗦 September 1: Cristiano Ronaldo breaks record for most goals in men's international historySeptember 10: Lionel Messi breaks record for most goals as a South American in men's international history𝗥𝗘𝗟𝗘𝗡𝗧𝗟𝗘𝗦𝗦 👑 https://t.co/N6LUUqxy8z

Luis Suarez and Robert Lewandowski are undoubtedly the two most prolific out-and-out strikers of the last decade. Despite scoring a combined 1000+ goals between themselves, they are often overshadowed by the achievements of Ronaldo and Messi.

Check the 10 highest goalscorers in football history over here. Since only a couple of current players made that list, this follow-up piece features the top 10 active goalscorers.

Note: Hulk (350 goals) hasn’t been considered as he has scored several goals outside the top five European leagues.

Honorable mention: Romelu Lukaku (335 goals).

#10 Neymar Jr (335 goals)

Manchester City v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: Leg Two

Neymar Jr is tied with Romelu Lukaku on 335 goals. Since the PSG superstar has played fewer matches, he edges the Chelsea man on the list. Neymar has been particularly prolific for Brazil, scoring 70 goals in 116 appearances on the international stage.

The 29-year-old has been criticized for not living up to his potential. Although he will soon reach the twilight of his career, he is yet to win the Ballon d’Or. With that being said, Neymar has still had an illustrious career. He is one of the few non-strikers to make this list.

⋆𝗡𝗲𝘆𝗺𝗼𝗹𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗲 🇧🇷 @Neymoleque



Neymar:

401 Goals

224 Assists



Messi:

517 Goals

218 Assists



Cristiano:

400 Goals

133 Assists



These numbers are insane. Makes you think about how Neymar is actually becoming underrated. Statistics after 653 games played:Neymar:401 Goals224 AssistsMessi:517 Goals218 AssistsCristiano:400 Goals133 AssistsThese numbers are insane. Makes you think about how Neymar is actually becoming underrated. Statistics after 653 games played:🇧🇷 Neymar:⚽️ 401 Goals🅰️ 224 Assists🇦🇷 Messi:⚽️ 517 Goals🅰️ 218 Assists🇵🇹 Cristiano:⚽️ 400 Goals🅰️ 133 AssistsThese numbers are insane. Makes you think about how Neymar is actually becoming underrated. https://t.co/QIUbOCDmz5

The former Barcelona winger has scored 265 goals at club level. Although Lukaku has scored a couple more goals, he took around 100 more matches to do so. Moreover, Neymar has over double the number of assists, favoring his selection ahead of Lukaku.

#9 Gonzalo Higuain (350 goals)

CF Montreal v Inter Miami CF

For over a decade, Gonzalo Higuain was a consistent goalscorer in Europe’s top five leagues. The Argentine striker spent his prime with top clubs such as Real Madrid, Napoli and Juventus. Despite not scoring a lot of goals at international level, he has managed to reach the 350-goal benchmark.

The 34-year-old currently plies his trade at Inter Miami in the MLS. Higuain has scored 319 goals at club level, with over 100 of them coming for Real Madrid. He wasn’t half bad with Argentina either, as he scored 31 goals in 75 appearances.

Squawka Football @Squawka Gonzalo Higuaín broke the record for most goals (36) in a single 20-team Serie A season during the 2015/16 campaign. Gonzalo Higuaín broke the record for most goals (36) in a single 20-team Serie A season during the 2015/16 campaign. https://t.co/dlP5gYtWPW

El Pipita faced tremendous competition for the striker's spot at international level from the likes of Sergio Aguero and Carlos Tevez. Had he played more matches for Argentina, he could have ranked slightly higher on this list.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by shilpa17.ram