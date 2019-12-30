Top 10 Juventus signings of the decade

Juventus FC is a true powerhouse of Italian and European football with umpteen number of titles and having fielded some of the all-time greats of the game.

Likes of Zinedine Zidane, Michel Platini, Alessandro Del Piero, Pavel Nedved, Roberto Baggio, Fabio Cannavaro, Gianluca Vialli and many other legends have played for Juventus at the peak of their careers.

The secret to Juventus’s winning formula is their shrewd transfer activities. Juve are known to pull off sensational transfers at bargain prices. Juventus have been labelled as the ‘Masters of Free Signings” as they have made a habit of luring players who are in last year of their contracts.

Despite facing ‘Match-Fixing’ scandal in the late 2000s, Juventus have bounced back to enjoy an incredible last decade (2010-2019). The Old Lady have won 8 back-to-back Serie A titles as well as 4 Copa Italia and 4 Supercoppa titles.

This sustained success for Juventus is largely down to their smart transfer signings. Today we are looking at the Top 10 Juventus signings of the decade (2010-19).

10. Rodrigo Bentancur (€12.5million)

Juventus signed Rodrigo Bentancur from Boca Juniors for €12.5million ahead of the 2017-18 season.

At the time, Bentancur was deemed surplus to requirement as Juventus already had the likes of Blaise Matuidi, Miralem Pjanic, Emre Can, and Sami Khedira in midfield position. However, the Uruguayan midfielder has quietly cemented his place in the playing XI. Bentancur enjoyed a stellar 2018-19 season featuring in 31 of the 38 Serie A matches.

When Maurizio Sarri was announced as the new Juventus manager last summer many doubted whether Bentancur would continue to get regular game time.

Those questions have been put firmly to bed as The Uruguyan has featured in 13 league games this season and even has 4 assists to his name. The Juventus faithful can expect great things from Rodrigo Bentancur in the future as he is still just 22-years-old and still getting better at his game.

