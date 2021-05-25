Create
Top 10 midfielders in La Liga in the 2020/21 season

La Liga is packed with talented midfielders but these 10 were the best of the lot in the 2020/21 season
Sachin Bhat
ANALYST
Modified 6 min ago
Top 5 / Top 10

La Liga is a league that has produced some of the best midfielders of all time. As the old footballing saying goes - attack wins games but defense wins titles. While that's true in many ways, there's no denying that midfielders play an important part in a side's overall success too.

Given the constantly evolving nature of football, these central players now come in all shapes and sizes, but do the same dirty work of winning back possession, creating goalscoring chances, and dictating the tempo of the game.

Too often, midfielders shoulder much of the burden, as they're the link between the defense and the attack, and everything flows through them.

Some of the most talented players in this position have plied their trade in the Spanish La Liga. The league's history is replete with midfield legends such as Xavi, Zinedine Zidane, Andres Iniesta, Guti, Juan Roman Riquelme, and Michael Laudrup among others.

From the current batch of players, though, these 10 midfielders particularly stood out for their performances in La Liga 2020/21 season:

#10 Fidel Chaves (Elche)

After struggling for a permanent address, Fidel Chaves seems to have found his true home in Elche
Elche managed to escape relegation from La Liga by the skin of their teeth. Without Fidel Chaves, their task would've been even more difficult, as the Spaniard was their key player in the campaign - netting six goals and providing three assists.

Most of his strikes directly impacted the final result as he single-handedly won Los Franjiverdes several points and simultaneously carried the creative burden of his side with aplomb.

It's easy to forget this was only his third full season in La Liga, having spent much of his career in the lower divisions. Despite this, Chaves has successfully proven that he can deliver at the highest level too.

Published 6 min ago
