Top 10 most iconic Lionel Messi performances of the decade

Lionel Messi has undoubtedly been one of the standout performers of the decade.

The diminutive Argentinian took the all-time LaLiga scoring lead in 2014, before becoming the first player to win 8 Liga titles following Barcelona's triumph in the 2018-19 Spanish top-flight season. In the process, Messi tied Telmo Zarra's mark of most Pichichi awards (6 apiece).

With 50 goals for club and country during the decade, Messi scored a half century of goals in a calendar year for the 9th time in 10 years as he took the 2019-20 Liga lead before the winter break.

The year also saw Messi break new ground in the Liga and in the Champions League, as he became the first player to score in 16 and 15 consecutive seasons respectively in the two tournaments. In the latter one, Messi broke a tie with Raul and Cristiano Ronaldo by becoming the first player to score against 34 different opponent teams in the competition.

As the 2010s decade draws to a close, let us have a look at 10 of Messi's most iconic performances for club and country during this period.

#1 Champions League 2019-10 quarterfinal second leg: Barcelona 4-1 Arsenal

Messi rejoices after scoring one of his goals against Arsenal

Following a 2-2 draw at Arsenal in the first leg of the 2009-10 Champions League quarter-finals, Barcelona knew they had to score in the return leg at home in order to continue their European ambitions for the season.

Score Barca did, and in some style too. Enter Lionel Messi.

After Nicklas Bendtner opened the scoring for the visitors, Messi took over at the Camp Nou. The Argentinian hauled Barca back into the tie three minutes later. A fine team goal from the Blaugrana was finished off by Messi, and 21 minutes after his opener Messi completed his first Champions League hat-trick.

With Barca easing off in the second half, Messi scored his fourth of the night two minutes from time to put the icing on a shining performance.

#2 LaLiga 2011-12: Barcelona 5-1 Valencia

Lionel Messi

Having scored 5 hat-tricks in club football during the season (4 in the Liga, 1 in the Champions League), Messi was in prime form on Matchday 24 of the 2011-12 Liga season when Barcelona played host to Valencia.

Needing a win to stay in touch with league leaders and eventual winners Real Madrid, Barca were reeled early when Pablo Piatti provided the visitors an early lead. But it was only the precursor for Messi to make his presence felt in the game.

Two goals in the space of four minutes gave Barcelona a lead midway through the first half which they never relinquished. Messi completed his hat-trick in the second half, and a fourth nine minutes later meant that the Argentinian celebrated his 200th Liga game for Barcelona with his first Liga quadruple.

