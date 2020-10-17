The top ten most valuable leagues in football have been revealed. As expected, the English Premier League has once again topped the list, being valued at €8.9b.

Run by Football Association Premier League Ltd, the English football's top-flight is contested by 20 clubs. The Premier League is home to world-class players like Kevin De Bruyne, Virgil Van Dijk, Sadio Mane, Mo Salah, and Paul Pogba. And they have also added stellar players such as Timo Werner, Kai Havertz, Gareth Bale, and James Rodriguez to their ranks during the summer transfer window.

The recently concluded transfer window saw English clubs shelling out about €1.09 Billion, amid the financial strains due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Top 10 Most Valuable Football Leagues In The World

Italy's Serie A has edged past the Spanish top-flight La Liga to become the second most valuable league in world football. La Liga, despite possessing Lionel Messi, still hasn't recovered from Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo's departure from Real Madrid. La Liga's loss has been Serie A's gain. Juventus' acquisition of Ronaldo has brought more eyes to the once waning product. High-profile record signings like Matthijs De Ligt, Romelu Lukaku, and Arthur, have also surged Serie A's stock.

Bundesliga and Ligue 1 are placed 4th and 5th respectively. English football's second tier EFL Championship is valued at an eye-popping € 1.2 Billion and is placed ahead of Portugal's top-flight competition 'Liga Nos'.

EFL Championship is placed at 6th with an eye-popping value of €1.2 BN

Brazil's primary football competition Brasiliero Serie A is South America's sole entry in this list, ranked at 8th. The Dutch Eredivisie and Russia's Primera Liga complete the list,

The top 10 most valuable leagues are as follows:

1 Premier League (England) - €8.9 Billion

Advertisement

2. Serie A (Italy) - €5.1 Billion

3. La Liga (Spain) - €5 Billion

4. Bundesliga (Germany) - €4.3 Billion

5. Ligue 1 (France) - €3.5 Billion

6. Championship (England) - €1.2 Billion

7. Liga Nos (Portugal) - €1.1 Billion

8. Campeonato - Brasileiro Serie A (Brazil) - €952.5 Million

9. Eredivisie (Holland) - €912.8 Million

10. Premier Liga (Russia) - €879.4 Million