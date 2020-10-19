Top 10 players with most Ballon d'Or votes in football history

The Ballon d'Or is hailed as the most prestigious individual accolade in football history, with several iconic players getting their hands on the award over the years. For the first time in nearly a century, there will not be a Ballon d'Or winner at the end of the calendar year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Nonetheless, the Ballon d'Or remains the most coveted accolade for a footballer, with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo winning the award a staggering 11 times between them in the modern era. The Argentine made history in 2019 by becoming the first player to win it six times, as he edged out Ronaldo and Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk to get his hands on the magnificent trophy.

Messi, Ronaldo dominate Ballon d'Or rankings in the modern era

Haaland. Mbappe.



Haaland. Mbappe.

Who's more likely to win the Ballon d'Or first?

Until the late 90s, the Ballon d'Or was referred to as the European Footballer of the Year award and was exclusively handed out to players from the continent, as the name suggests. However, it was made global in the year 2007 and has continued to be that way since.

While Messi and Ronaldo have been at the top of their games for over a decade and accumulated thousands of votes, here is the list of 10 players who've received the most Ballon d'Or votes in football history.

Note: All stats were gathered from givemesport.com

#10 Johan Cryuff - 506 votes

Johan Cruyff

Johan Cruyff's contributions to the beautiful game cannot be overstated, as the legendary Dutchman left his mark as a player and a manager. Having represented Ajax and Barcelona amongst others, the enigmatic midfielder left behind a legacy that is unlikely ever be matched at both clubs.

When Cruyff tried teaching Stoichkov how to jump rope 😂



When Cruyff tried teaching Stoichkov how to jump rope

Known for his ball control and tactical intelligence, Cruyff was one of the most gifted footballers of his generation and an influential figure for club and country. Former Barcelona president Joan Laporta described his impact at the Camp Nou perfectly, as he inspired a generation of footballers as a player and a manager.

"As a player, he turned football into an art form. Johan came along and revolutionised everything. The modern-day Barça started with him, he is the expression of our identity, he brought us a style of football we love."

The Dutchman got his hands on the Ballon d'Or three times (1971, 1973, 1974) and also finished third in 1975, as he accumulated a total of 506 votes in his illustrious career.

#9 Kaka - 550 votes

Kaka played his best football for AC Milan

Kaka, in his prime, was arguably one of the most loved footballers on the planet. The Brazilian midfielder combined elegance and efficiency to devastating effect and was an indispensable member for club and country. Part of a star-studded AC Milan squad that was a force to be reckoned with under Carlo Ancelotti, Kaka was also an important member of an all-star Brazil team that won the World Cup in 2002.

In his prime, there was not much Kaka couldn't do with the ball at his feet. The Brazilian star represented the likes of AC Milan and Real Madrid in his illustrious career, while he also left his mark with the national team. Kaka won the Ballon d'Or in 2007 and is widely regarded as one of the most talented footballers of the modern era.

The stylish midfielder racked up 550 Ballon d'Or votes in his career and retired in 2017 after turning down offers from Sao Paolo and AC Milan.

