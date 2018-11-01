Top 10 players in the Premier League at the moment

T Elliott FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.10K // 01 Nov 2018, 12:28 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Eden Hazard has continued to improve over the last 12 months

In many lists of the best footballers in the world, there is a lack of players based in England. This is not down to a lack of talent, but is instead due to the fact that most of the world's best currently play for Real Madrid, PSG, and Barcelona. The abundance of talent at these clubs often leads to deserving talent in the Premier League being overlooked for the top individual prizes.

The Premier League does however have incredibly talented players. The competitive nature of the league and high spending power of certain clubs has resulted in some of the best in the world calling the league home. With that said, here are the 10 best footballers currently playing in the Premier League.

#10 David Silva

Silva has kept his place in the team under Pep Guardiola

David Silva has consistently been one of the Premier League's best attacking midfielders since his arrival from Spain in 2010. Despite his small frame, Silva possesses the ability to open up defences, and his intelligent play has been an incredible asset to Manchester City.

The 32 year old has contributed 50 Premier League goals, and despite his quiet reputation, Silva has grown to captain the team on a number of occasions. Even with the yearly influx of big money additions at Manchester City, Silva has remained an important player under Pep Guardiola, and he should still have a few more years at the top.

#9 Jan Vertonghen

Vertonghen will go down as one of Tottenham's best signings of all time

The Belgian defender decided to join Tottenham over rivals Arsenal in 2012, because Arsene Wenger intended to deploy him as a defensive midfielder. Vertonghen had no interest in playing in the more advanced position, and has justified the snub by becoming arguably the best defender in the Premier League.

The 31-year-old is exceptional in the air, and he often uses his strength to dispossess opposing strikers. The centre back is also excellent with the ball, and his accurate passes often start Tottenham's attacks. The defender will likely see out his career in England, becoming one of Spurs' all time best.

1 / 5 NEXT