Top 10 players who have missed the most chances in Premier League history

Suman Dey FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 8.30K // 02 Sep 2018, 21:39 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Both Wayne Rooney and Robin Van Persie could have scored a lot many goals.

Goals win you matches, but missed chances can lose you important points as well. The Premier League has had numerous top quality strikers plying their trade since its inception in 1992.

Strikers are definitely the most in-demand players because of their abilities to find the back of the net. The amount and type of goals they score always enthral the fans. Every team looks for that talismanic centre-forward who will bang in goals season after season and bring glory to the club.

Despite scoring so many goals for their respective clubs, the strikers do miss a fair share of chances as well. If a striker could have converted every chance they got, most of them would have got near the Messi-Ronaldo numbers.

In this article, we look at 10 players who have missed the most amount of 'Big chances' in the Premier League since its inception. 'Big Chances' are defined by Opta as:

A situation where a player should reasonably be expected to score usually in a one-on-one scenario or from very close range.

Note: All the data have been taken from the official Premier League site.

#10 Emannuel Adebayor & Jermain Defoe (53)

Adebayor and Defoe both played together for Tottenham Hotspur.

Adebayor and Defoe played for quite a few clubs in their long career. The former, a Togolese International, played 242 matches in the Premier League for the likes of Arsenal, Tottenham, Man City, and Crystal Palace scoring 97 goals in the process.

The England International, on the other hand, has played 493 games in the Premier League for clubs such as Charlton Athletic, West Ham United, Tottenham Hotspur, Portsmouth, Sunderland and is currently representing AFC Bournemouth. The former Spurs man has scored 162 goals in total.

Despite scoring all these goals for their respective clubs throughout their illustrious career, they both are level on one unwanted stat, i.e., the number of big chances missed in their Premier League career.

They both have squandered a combined total of 106 opportunities with 53 each in the top flight. However, for Defoe, who is still playing in the league this number could very well go up before the end of his career.

1 / 6 NEXT