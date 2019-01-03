Top 10 signings of Premier League 2018/19

Premier League

The Premier League transfer window barely disappoints.

Over halfway into the Premier League, we are now familiar with the players and what they have brought in to their new clubs. Plenty of new signings from the summer have settled well and have already become fan-favourites.

Below is a look at the top 10 signings so far, as we assess which newcomers have made the best starts.

#10 Lucas Digne (Everton)

Burnley FC v Everton FC - Premier League

With every passing week, Lucas Digne makes a case to be Everton's most important signing of the season. Signed for £18m, Everton can finally prepare for life after Leighton Baines. At 25 and having played for some of the best clubs in the world, Digne is young enough to tie up his position for years to come. With three goals already to his name and each one better than the other, it looks like he could be banging in screamers for years to come.

#9 Felipe Anderson (West Ham)

West Ham United v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League

West Ham record signing for £35m, Felipe Anderson is the enigmatic talent fans have been waiting for after the departure of Dimitri Payet. There was a struggle early in the season as Anderson managed to score just once in his first 10 Premier League games but things have gone uphill since then as he has grabbed seven in the last 11. He is definitely on his way to becoming a fan favourite. Top scorer for the club, he has been a game-changer for Pellegrini's men so far.

#8 Joao Moutinho (Wolverhampton)

Fulham FC v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League

In today's market, you don't get players of Moutinho's class and experience for just £5m. One goal and two assists so far, he may not have the stats to back him up, but he's not a player you judge by stats. With his presence in the side, there is some much-needed steel and experience in the middle of the park. Wolves have had a good start to the season and much of it is owed to the signing of the Portuguese. Definitely, a contender for the bargain of the season.

#7 James Maddison (Leicester City)

Leicester City v Cardiff City - Premier League

So far he has been an apt replacement for Riyad Mahrez, with goals, trickery and linking up with his teammates. At £22m, the Leicester midfielder has enjoyed a stellar start to life in the Premier League, scoring five goals, assisting three more and has earned a call-up to the England squad. He can play as a 10, where he creates things, or he can play as a six where he controls the tempo of the game.

