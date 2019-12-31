Top 10 Tottenham Hotspur signings of the decade (2010-2019)

Tottenham Hotspur v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League

Tottenham Hotspur and their transfer conundrum is certainly a precarious affair to be comprehended. With an astounding amount of money in the Premier League, owing to huge TV right deals, clubs in England have the extra edge to get their targets over other top teams in the European top five leagues. However with Spurs, one would wonder what exactly holds them back in bolstering their squad to challenge the big clubs. Clubs like Manchester City and Liverpool strengthen their squads even after a title-winning season to be on the race while Spurs lose the plot more often than not failing to capitalise the transfer windows.

Harry Redknapp, Andre Villas-Boas, Tim Sherwood all had a part to play at the start of the decade in bringing in the players until Mauricio Pochettino arrived in 2014 to configure the squad for the rest of the decade. Though Jose Mourinho is the one in the hot seat right now, he is certainly out of this transfer quandary till date.

Tottenham's’ transfer over this particular decade may simply be trimmed to eight years as they had no arrival in 2018-19 season and this season’s acquirement is out of contention to make this list.

From decent money buys in Roberto Soldado, Fernando Llorente, Gylfi Sigurdsson, Emmanuel Adebayor, Moussa Sissoko, Paulinho to free transfers of William Gallas, Louis Saha Spurs tried and tested a lot of players in this decade. However, the futility in their strategies reaped no fruit. Reaching the finals of UEFA Champions League this term even without signing a single player, speaks volume of their character but coveted trophies are hard to be lured. However, there have been some eye-catching additions that won over the spurs fans in the last decade. Here are the top ten signings for Tottenham Hotspur in no particular order.

#1 Eric Dier

Tottenham Hotspur v Everton FC - Premier League

Mauricio Pochettino started the Spurs revolution in the Premier League in 2014 and one of his initial captures was this Englishman. On 2014, he arrived from Sporting Lisbon in a £4 million deal to don the Spurs shirt.

Largely deployed as a defensive midfielder, his ability to stand at the back during a crisis makes him a manager’s favourite. Under Pochettino, Eric Dier developed into a standout performer in his position and made it to the England squad for the FIFA 2018 World Cup and even went on to captain the Three Lions in their final group match against Belgium.

At Tottenham, his accomplished nature was key to Tottenham's flexible formation that framed Pochettino’s hallmark strategy. His free-kick taking ability is an added advantage that Spurs enjoy. Although Pochettino lost his trust on the midfielder in his final days, Dier excelled regularly during the Argentine’s progressive era.

With Jose Mourinho, he has rejuvenated himself and is enjoying his football yet again. Dier, who is expected to sign a new contract soon, has played the bulk of the games in each of the seasons for the last five years and is easily among the best buys for Tottenham in the last decade.

