Top 10 transfers that could happen this summer

The ongoing 2020-21 season has been a surreal one in many ways. Owing to the COVID-19 outbreak last year, the previous season ended late, which has had a knock-on effect in this campaign.

With the pandemic wrecking the finances of most top clubs, there were very few big-money moves. However, this summer could see a lot of top players make some high-profile transfers.

On that note, let's have a look at ten such transfers, in no particular order, that could happen this summer. Let's get started.

#10 Jules Kounde to Manchester United

Jules Kounde

Jules Kounde is regarded as one of the best young centre-backs in the game.

The 22-year-old, who plies his trade with La Liga outfit Sevilla, has been the subject of interest from many top clubs from around the continent.

Since arriving at the Andalusian club in the summer of 2019, Kounde has scored five times in close to 80 appearances. But his performances at the other end of the pitch have often belied his age.

Jules Koundé just proved he's one of the best young defenders you'll find.



You saw that box-to-box centre-back style for his goal.#SquawkaScout pic.twitter.com/IYuAgOUf1o — Squawka Football (@Squawka) February 10, 2021

The young Frenchman could have arrived in the Premier League last summer, but Manchester United and Arsenal were put off by Sevilla's €90 million valuation of the player.

With the reigning Europa League winners reportedly slashing Kounde's asking price by €30 million, Old Trafford could be his most likely destination this summer.

#9 Declan Rice to Manchester United/Chelsea

Declan Rice

Declan Rice has long been the subject of interest from Chelsea, with Manchester United also entering the fray in recent times.

The 22-year-old West Ham United player is one of the best young defensive midfielders in the Premier League. He has scored four times in 140 appearances for the London club, but it is in the middle and defensive third of the pitch where Rice has truly impressed.

1 - Declan Rice is the first West Ham player to score for England since Matthew Upson in June 2010 (vs Germany). Opener. #ThreeLions pic.twitter.com/ztHFyX8DBf — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 18, 2020

With the Hammers lowering Rice's asking price from £70 million to £50 million, Manchester United could offer three players for the services of the young Englishman.

With Chelsea's interest in the player having reportedly cooled down, Rice could land up at Manchester United in the summer.

#8 Memphis Depay to Barcelona

Memphis Depay

Memphis Depay has been a transfer target for Barcelona since last summer. But the move did not happen, as the Blaugrana did not have enough cash to table an offer.

With Barcelona enjoying a revival of sorts under Ronald Koeman, the Blaugrana are looking to sign the player on a free transfer this season, which would also help their finances.

73% - Memphis Depay 🇳🇱 is involved in 73% of Lyon's goals in Ligue 1 this season (8/11), no player has a better percentage of involvement in their team's goals in the top-flight. Hero. #OLASM pic.twitter.com/yQAUL0ZdR9 — OptaJean (@OptaJean) October 25, 2020

Having seen his younger compatriot play under him with the Dutch national team, Koeman is keen to reunite with the Olympique Lyon forward. However, a move for the player will likely require the approval of new Barcelona president Juan Laporta.

#7 Jadon Sancho to Manchester United

Jadon Sancho

Manchester United could make yet another big-money move this summer - that of Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho.

The young Englishman was heavily linked with a move to the Old Trafford club last summer after a breakthrough campaign with BvB. However, the move didn't materialize, as Manchester United didn't agree with the Bundesliga club's valuation of the player.

With Sancho enduring an indifferent 2020-21 campaign - he scored his first league goal of the season in January - Dortmund could hope to capitalize on one of their prized assets this summer.

Jadon Sancho has scored his first Bundesliga goal of the season for Borussia Dortmund.



He ends his run of 16 league games without a goal. pic.twitter.com/n0CosQAQ2i — Squawka Football (@Squawka) January 3, 2021

BVB CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke recently admitted that the club could let Sancho leave for a cut-price. That means Manchester United could finally have one of their much sought-after targets this summer.

