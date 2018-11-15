Top 10 youngsters who have made a bright start to the season

Sachin Bhat FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 96 // 15 Nov 2018, 16:18 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

These youngsters have taken Europe by storm this season

Whilst the halfway mark in Europe's 2018/19 season is still a couple of weeks away, the top five leagues in the continent are through with at least 12 rounds of fixtures. It's dicy to draw out conclusions at this stage as its still nascent and precarious. However, a few young talents are taking the new campaign by storm already.

Some have impressed with their blistering goal-scoring exploits, while some have turned in impressive all-round performances. Also, a few of them are realizing their potential after relocating to a new club, and not even midway through the season, are proving to be a good value for money.

England unsurprisingly boast several young and emerging crop like this, but Germany and France are no short of prodigies either. Here are the top 10 youngsters who're going great guns this season:

#10 James Maddison (Leicester City)

Maddison has been the star of Leicester City this season

Still only 21, Maddison's resume already reads spells at Coventry City, Norwich City and Aberdeen, before making a hefty £20 million move to Leicester City this summer. By far, he was seen as a raw and untested talent, but the English youngster has truly burst to life this season.

Maddison has been going from strength to strength all the while the Foxes are struggling for consistency. He has contributed close to 30% of Leicester's goals with three of his own and assisting another two. His attacking versatility has seen him play and excel both on the left flank as well as behind the striker.

With Riyadh Mahrez long gone and Jamie Vardy stuck in a rut at the moment, Maddison has stepped up to the plate to take the attacking mantle of the side as he has also been the most creative player with 26 chances created - at least four more than any Leicester player.

1 / 5 NEXT