Top 3 Best ball-playing defenders in the Premier League 

Surendhar Venkatesavaralu
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
909   //    17 Nov 2018, 23:51 IST

Burnley FC v Chelsea FC - Premier League
Burnley FC v Chelsea FC - Premier League

The beautiful game has evolved a lot in terms of the roles and responsibilities of each individual on the pitch. With so many unique styles of play emerging, the managers are looking out for those players who are multi-dimensional and contribute significantly to the team apart from fulfilling their primary role.

Defending is one such area which has seen a major revolution in terms of expectations from the managers. Apart from the essential attributes, the managers are demanding composure on the ball and vision to pick out their team-mates. Let us take a quick look at three of the best ball-playing defenders in the premier league right now.

#1 Virgil van Dijk

Liverpool FC v Cardiff City - Premier League
Liverpool FC v Cardiff City - Premier League

The most expensive defender is proving to be worth every penny and has certainly established himself as one of the world's best center-back currently. The Dutch international has been a rock at the back this season and has six clean sheets in the league so far. He is easily one of the most benefited players under Jurgen Klopp, who has helped him to showcase his vision apart from his defensive abilities.

The Dutchman has shown impressive composure on the ball and has successfully completed 876 passes so far, averaging 73 per game. He has managed to complete 64 accurate long passes which is among the top in the premier league.


Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Liverpool Football David Luiz Virgil van Dijk Jurgen Klopp Pep Guardiola Maurizio Sarri
Surendhar Venkatesavaralu
ANALYST
A massive Football fan | Magpie | Indian Cricket Team fan | Chennai Super Kings supporter
