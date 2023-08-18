Top 3 FPL defenders with a price rise ahead of Gameweek 2

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers are closely monitoring player prices ahead of the Gameweek 2 deadline (5:15 GMT, 22:45 IST) on Friday, August 18. With the new FPL season now underway, early player price changes can have a significant impact on squad planning and value optimization. After a busy Gameweek 1 that saw some standout performances, several players have already seen their prices rise or fall.

Gameweek 1 of this season's Premier League saw a lot of defenders perform well. Their defensive efforts have rightfully been rewarded with a FPL price rise. Managers need to stay alert and make defensive transfers at the right time, as having a solid backline is imperative to FPL success.

Here's a list of defenders with a FPL price rise ahead of Gameweek 2.

#1 Ben Chilwell (Chelsea)

Original Price: £5.5 million, New Price: £5.6 million

After an injury-ravaged 2022-23 campaign, Ben Chilwell marked his return to full fitness in the Premier League this season. He gave an impressive performance as Chelsea secured a gritty 1–1 draw against Liverpool on the opening weekend.

Deployed as a left wing-back under new manager Mauricio Pochettino, Chilwell was at his attacking best with overlapping runs and pinpoint low crosses. The Englishman's performance against Liverpool earned him seven FPL points with two extra bonus points.

His free-flowing performance in Gameweek 1 saw his FPL price rise from £5.5 million to £5.6 million, a £0.1 million rise. A mammoth 18.2% of FPL managers have decided to entrust Chilwell with their FPL squads, and it won't come as a surprise if this percentage keeps on rising before the Gameweek 2 deadline.

#2 Pervis Estupinan (Brighton & Hove Albion)

Original Price: £5.0 million, New Price: £5.1 million

Brighton's breakout star from last season has yet again come to the party. Pervis Estupinan's all-around performance helped Brighton & Hove Albion start the new Premier League season with a bang, obliterating Luton Town 4-1 at the American Express Community Stadium.

The Ecuadorian left-back continued from where he left off last campaign, making him one of the most budget-friendly defensive acquisitions for this year's FPL. Over 2,20,000 FPL managers have included Estupinan in their Gameweek 2 FPL line-up, resulting in a price rise of £0.1 million.

The 25-year-old's stellar outing against Luton Town earned him seven FPL points, courtesy of three bonus points. For FPL managers looking to solidify their defense for Gameweek 2, look no further than Estupinan. The Brighton defender offers high value at a low price of £5.1 million.

#3 William Saliba (Arsenal)

Original Price: £5.0 million, New Price: £5.1 million

Arsenal's young French centre-back William Saliba started his Premier League campaign in style as the Gunners edged past Nottingham Forest 2-1. Saliba was Arsenal's highest-scoring FPL game week 1 defender, scoring five points.

Saliba's high work rate worked magic for Arsenal as he released Bukayo Saka with a pin-point pass, resulting in Saka finding the back of the net and scoring the winner for Arsenal. With his assist and subsequent high work rate, Saliba’s FPL price has risen to £5.1 million, a £0.1 million price rise from his original price.

The Arsenal centre-back's Gameweek 1 heroics mean that he is selected by 21% of FPL managers this season, making him a must-have defensive option ahead of Gameweek 2.

