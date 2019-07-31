Top 3 Free-Agents remaining in the transfer window

Teams could be fighting for a few free-agents in the next couple of weeks

Although the teams in France, Spain, Germany and Italy have nearly a month to secure their signings, the English teams will have to wind up their deals by the 8th of August. Hence, we can expect a lot of transfer action in the upcoming days and weeks.

Free-agents can be acquired even after the transfer window shuts but most teams will be targeting to finalise their squads before the start of the season to ensure that the team's chemistry is not disturbed due to the arrival of new faces.

This summer, we have already seen a number of high-profile players switch clubs on a free transfer. The likes of Aaron Ramsey, Adrien Rabiot, Ander Herrera and Hector Herrera have all been part of such deals, proving that teams still don't mind the odd player popping up for free.

In the current inflated situation of the transfer market, free-agents offer flexibility to the teams as they are able to make significant changes to their squads without doing much damage to the financial books.

Hence, out-of-contract players are in huge demand and here are three such players who might be targeted by teams as the summer comes to a close.

#3 Daniel Sturridge

Sturridge could still turn out to be a reliable striker

Daniel Sturridge's 7-year Liverpool career came to a close at the end of last season as the club decided to part ways with the striker. Having scored close to 80 goals for the Reds, Sturridge's inability to remain match-fit consistently might have played a key role in the Anfield outfit not renewing his contract.

However, the 29-year-old can still prove to be a valuable asset if he can keep himself fit and the Englishman can serve the role of a lead-striker for a mid-table Premier League side, at least. Teams looking for depth in the attacking department could also utilise the services of Sturridge.

Hence, it would be interesting to note which club, if any, Sturridge signs for in the coming weeks.

1 / 2 NEXT