Top 3 Manchester United players from this pre-season

Manchester United enjoyed a good pre-season under new manager Erik ten Hag. The Red Devils were unbeaten in 5 out of their 6 fixtures while suffering one defeat at the hands of Atletico Madrid. But even in a losing effort, the Red Devils played well and threatened to score a couple of goals.

We are beginning to see Ten Hag's impact on the side and how he wants them to play, which is quite positive ahead of the new campaign.

In pre-season, United have been playing possession-based attacking football. While it is still clear that Ten Hag needs more quality players, some players have shone in his system and fans now have an idea of how the team will line up against Brighton this Sunday.

We will look at three of Manchester United's best performers in pre-season.

#3. Diogo Dalot

Diogo Dalot has had an impressive pre-season and seems to be Ten Hag's preferred man at right-back. Under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Aaron Wan Bissaka was given the nod over Dalot and the Portuguese rarely featured for Manchester United under Solskjaer.

Ralf Rangnick gave Dalot an opportunity during his 6-month tenure at the club but the right-back position remained up for grabs as nobody was able to cement himself at the position.

In pre-season, Dalot has fitted into Ten Hag's system perfectly. He has produced good performances consistently as an attacking full-back and he has been imperative in helping the side play out from the back with his brilliant passing. This has helped the side smoothly transition the ball into the midfield and attack successfully.

The highlight of pre-season for the Portuguese was when he assisted Anthony Martial in the game against Crystal Palace. The full-back showed great technical ability as he took one touch while receiving the ball to shift it onto his weaker foot and then put in an inch-perfect cross for Martial, who finished clinically.

He has also been sound defensively and looks set to be Manchester United's starting right-back this upcoming season.

Diogo had some words of praise for Ten Hag, as per The Athletic:

The Athletic UK @TheAthleticUK



#MUFC Diogo Dalot has admitted new boss Erik ten Hag is bringing "discipline" at Manchester United — and believes his team-mates need to be ready to "hear things that maybe we don't want to hear".

#2. Jadon Sancho

Jadon Sancho is another player who has fitted into the new manager's system perfectly.

After joining from Borussia Dortmund last summer for a fee of £73 milion, there was immense pressure on the England international to perform. While the winger failed to reach the heights expected of him, he was one of the club's best players towards the end of the campaign. It became clear during this pre-season that he would play a huge role in Ten Hag's squad.

Sancho has excelled for United on the right flank. He developed a good partnership with Dalot on the right and United's most menacing attacks came from that side of the pitch. The 22-year-old played with great confidence as he treated the fans to some delightful pieces of skill throughout the pre-season.

Fans will hope the winger can stay fit and blossom into a generational talent at Old Trafford.

#1. Anthony Martial has come to life for Manchester United

Anthony Martial has been given a new lease on life at Old Trafford under Ten Hag. The Frenchman was viewed as a player set to leave this summer after his disastrous campaign last season. However, Martial played a massive role in pre-season for United and now fans are of the opinion that he deserves to lead the attacking line for the team this season, ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Martial's brilliant close control and superb hold-up play has resulted in Manchester United possessing a fluid front three. The 26-year-old has pressed well from the front which was rewarded in the game against Liverpool with a clear opportunity at goal which he took clinically.

Ten Hag has been impressed by the intelligence with which Anthony Martial presses, his link up and hold up play and his focus on this tour - not to mention his goals. But can it last? It hasn't before and, at 26, it's now or never for #MUFC's Mr Mercurial

The Frenchman also drops deep at times to help overload the midfield and involve himself in the build-up play. Martial has fitted into the new system perfectly and after Cristiano Ronaldo's underwhelming 45 minutes against Rayo Vallecano, he could very well be the favorite to lead United's attack.

