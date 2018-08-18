Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Top 3 Non-Spanish clubs who can win the Champions League this season.

Ishan Salhotra
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.11K   //    18 Aug 2018, 17:57 IST

Real Madrid Celebrate After Victory In The Champions League Final Against Liverpool
Real Madrid Celebrate After Victory In The Champions League Final Against Liverpool

Real Madrid have been fabulous in the Champions League, winning the coveted trophy four out of the last five times. However this season, things have changed. With Ronaldo having left Real Madrid, not to mention Zidane also resigning, Real Madrid no longer seem to be the dominant team in Europe. This season, the race for the Champions League is very open and a large number of teams are capable of winning it.

Whilst, the three Spanish teams of Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid, are always in contention to win the UCL, there are clubs from other parts of the world, who throw a considerable challenge as well. So, in this slideshow, we will look at the top three clubs who are capable of winning the UCL while excluding the three Spanish clubs.

#3 Juventus

Juventus v Juventus U19 - Pre-Season Friendly
Juventus look like serious contenders for the UCL this season.

Key Players: Paulo Dybala, Douglas Costa and Cristiano Ronaldo

A lot has changed in the Serie A this season. The quality of players that have come in this season has been much better and greater than the quality of players who have left the league.

All of this, makes Serie A a league that no one wants to miss this season. There are some really strong teams in the form of Napoli, Inter Milan, AC Milan, Roma, Lazio and of course Juventus.

This season, Juventus are again expected to win the Serie A but will face stiff competition. Juventus boast of a strong team and the addition of Ronaldo might just be what Juventus need in order to succeed in Europe. Ronaldo knows how to perform well and help his team win big matches, especially in the Champions League.

Juventus have always been solid in defence and this season they have a great attacking trio in Dybala, Costa and Ronaldo. The key for Juventus will be to bring out the best out of their front trio and for them to work and play together.

Another important thing for Juventus is to look for a new goalkeeper, unless Szczesny performs well and exceeds expectations. And if they can add a little more bench strength, there is no stopping them.

All in all, Juventus look like a side capable of winning the Champions League this season.

