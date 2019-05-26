Top 3 players Real Madrid should sign for next season

Real Madrid had been in seventh heaven for some years now, but they fell straight to the ground last season. Their juggernaut was slowed down due to the unexpected departures of Zinedine Zidane and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Surprisingly, they were knocked out of Champions League in the Round of 16 by Ajax. They finished 3rd in the LaLiga, amassing only 68 points, 19 points less than the champions, FC Barcelona. It was simply put just a horrific season for Real.

Zinedine Zidane is aware of how big a job he has on his hands. He needs to sort out the goalkeeping situation as fast as possible, build a robust defence again and inject more quality in the attack. Not only this, he has the duty to bring the best out of the players like Luka Modric and Tony Kroos who have endured a dismal season.

When a figure like Ronaldo leaves, a big void surfaces. Florentino Pérez thought that his squad has enough players to step up after Ronaldo's exit but that plan has seriously backfired.

We still don't know why Mariano Diaz was re-signed last year and bestowed the prestigious number 7 jersey. Same could be said for Brahim Diaz who has remained on the outskirts of the first team.

Perez is reportedly supporting Zidane to get the club back on the track and is ready to issue €300 million this summer. With this humongous amount, Real Madrid could well and truly compete for the titles again next season.

Here are the three players which could make Real Madrid super threatening again next season:

#3 Paul Pogba (Manchester United)

Let's be honest, Paul Pogba is having a tough period in England but that doesn't take away anything from his sumptuous quality and the skills he possesses. At the age of 26, Paul Pogba has won the English League Cup, Italian Cup (2), Italian Super Cup (2), Seria A title (4), Europa League and the biggest of all -- the World Cup.

On his day, he can show why people often describe him as one of the best players in his position -- for instance, how he single-handedly changed the result of Manchester Derby last year when United came back from 2-0 to 2-3 to halt City's title celebration.

At Real Madrid, he would get the opportunity to play along Tony Kroos and Luka Modric. With their quality, Pogba will get only better. He will get more room to venture forward, more confidence to showcase his skills and exemplary passes. If he wants to compete for Ballon d'Or, Real Madrid have to be his next destination.

