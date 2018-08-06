Top 3 players who played for the Manchester United youth team in recent memory

Namrath Kadiyala

Paul Pogba

The Manchester United youth system has produced some absolute legends over the past 2-3 decades. It has produced players such as Ryan Giggs, Sir Bobby Charlton, and David Beckham, who went on to become icons of the game.

The United youth system is statistically the most successful in English Football, with 9 players in the English Football Hall of Fame. They also have the best FA Youth Cup record with 10 titles. They have also won the Champions Youth Cup in 2007.

Quite a few of the players in the Manchester United squad are products of the highly successful youth system. Their present youth team has players like Tahith Chong who have been touted as the next big things for The Red Devils.

A good number of the Manchester United youth team players transferred to other top clubs, showing the demand for the youth players. They even went on to become highly successful players for the other clubs, with Paul Pogba a prime example of this. He failed to break into the first team at United and as a result moved to Juventus, where he made a name for himself as one of the best midfielders in the world.

Enough of this, as we shall now look at the top 3 players who were a part of the United youth system in recent memory.

Note: Only players who were a part of the youth system since 2000 and are a part of the team at present have been considered.

#3 Jesse Lingard

Jesse Lingard

The England star has been a part of the Manchester United set-up for 18 years! He first played for the Manchester United youth team in 2000. It was in 2011 that he made his first senior appearance for them but he went out on loan to clubs like Leicester City and Birmingham City.

Over the past 2-3 years, he has become a key player for Manchester United. In the 48 appearances he made last season, he scored 13 goals and assisted 7 goals. He is in a way a veteran of Manchester United and the 25-year-old will have a massive role to play for them in the years to come by.

