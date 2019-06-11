×
Top 3 right-backs in Europe this season

Sanidhya Bhardwaj
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
223   //    11 Jun 2019, 00:42 IST

Trent Alexander-Arnold celebrates with the UEFA Champions League trophy after Liverpool's win on June 1
Fullbacks have become the modern way to create chances and score goals. Just take the example of the current European champions, Liverpool. Their fullbacks, Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold have created a large number of assists this term.

Bayern have stars including Joshua Kimmich, David Alaba and new acquisition Benjamin Pavard to dominate down the flanks. Players like Jonny and Matt Doherty have been excellent for an overachieving Wolves in the Premier League all season.

The right-back spot has gained plenty of importance in the last decade or so. A defender playing in this role has a dual duty: to maintain a good defensive shape and equally charge upfront whenever required. He should be robust enough to hinder the paths of wingers, while defending as well as having the skill to deliver crosses in the opposition's penalty box. With all of that in mind, here we list the top three right-backs in Europe this season:

Honourable Mentions: Matt Doherty (Wolves), Noussair Mazraoui (Ajax), Łukasz Piszczek (Borussia Dortmund), Achraf Hakimi (Borussia Dortmund).


#3 Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Crystal Palace)

Wan-Bissaka has earned admirers aplenty after his consistent displays in south London this term
If teams like Arsenal, Manchester City and Manchester United are chasing your signature at the age of 21, it means you have done a splendid job. Wan-Bissaka had to bide his time as second-choice behind loanee Timothy Fosu-Mensah last term but a few good displays gained Roy Hodgson's trust, who deputised him as Palace's first-choice at right-back this past season.

Not many right-backs across the world are better than him when it comes to defending one-on-one duels. A robust defender with ability and the engine to run down the flank, his creativity can still be improved but he has all the capability to develop further. Defensively, his numbers is just mind-boggling - 3.7 tackles and 2.4 interceptions per game.

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football FC Bayern Munich Football Trent Alexander-Arnold Joshua Kimmich Football Top 5/Top 10
