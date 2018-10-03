Top 3 transfers of the 2018-19 season that went unnoticed

Santosh Pradhan

Ronaldo's transfer to Juventus was the most talked about one

The transfer window of the 2018-2019 season was another hectic summer of player movement with many interesting transfers happening across Europe. Ronaldo's transfer to Juventus was the biggest story of this summer's transfer saga. The rumors came thick and fast with many materializing while many burying down.

If we talk about the biggest transfers that didn't happen, the list would include Antoine Griezmann to Manchester United, Gareth Bale to United or Spurs, Eden Hazard to Real Madrid, and many more. The speculations continued until the last day of the transfer window.

The biggest transfers that caught fans and experts' eyes were Ronaldo to Juventus, Keita to Liverpool, Jorginho to Chelsea, Thibaut Courtois to Real Madrid, Thomas Lemar to Atletico Madrid, Riyad Mahrez to Manchester City, and Malcolm to Barcelona.

But there were some worthwhile transfers to talk about that involved players with great ability but somehow went unnoticed due to the comparatively lesser transfer amount involved.

#3 Justin Kluivert | Ajax to Roma | £15m

The €15 million that Roma spent on this promising winger soon started bearing fruit

Justin's father was a legend and he tried to convince him to stay at Ajax for some more years. But the winger left Ajax after being unhappy with the Dutch club's handling of young players.

The €15 million that Roma spent on this promising winger soon started bearing fruit when Justin came as a substitute in his first match against Torino to set up the winner for Edin Dzeko.

The winger has had some great moments for Eusebio Di Francesco’s side and his growth seems to be on the right track with Roma.

#2 Lautaro Martinez | River Plate to Inter | £20m

His excellent positional sense and goal scoring touch are an asset

The Argentine had a great goalscoring record for River Plate and was followed by some of the elite names like Real Madrid and Barcelona. His excellent positional sense and goal scoring touch will soon add to the goals and flair that Maura Icardi has been single-handedly producing for the Serie A club.

If his preseason display against Swiss side Lugano and Spanish giants Athletico Madrid are anything to go by then he is destined to be a superstar in the near future.

#1 Moussa Dembele | Celtic to Lyon | £20m

Moussa had scored 51 times for the Scottish giants in 94 games

Marseille were looking destined to land the very talented Frenchman. they had done all negotiations and had made Dembele as their top priority. But then came Lyon, with an offer which was attractive for both Celtic and Moussa.

Moussa had scored 51 times for the Scottish giants in 94 games.but they were not big enough to hold the ambitions possessed by a player who just 2 years ago was the top target of many English top division clubs.