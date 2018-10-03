Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Top 3 transfers of the 2018-19 season that went unnoticed 

Santosh Pradhan
ANALYST
Feature
40   //    03 Oct 2018, 23:32 IST

Ronaldo's transfer to Juventus was the most talked about one
Ronaldo's transfer to Juventus was the most talked about one

The transfer window of the 2018-2019 season was another hectic summer of player movement with many interesting transfers happening across Europe. Ronaldo's transfer to Juventus was the biggest story of this summer's transfer saga. The rumors came thick and fast with many materializing while many burying down.

If we talk about the biggest transfers that didn't happen, the list would include Antoine Griezmann to Manchester United, Gareth Bale to United or Spurs, Eden Hazard to Real Madrid, and many more. The speculations continued until the last day of the transfer window.

The biggest transfers that caught fans and experts' eyes were Ronaldo to Juventus, Keita to Liverpool, Jorginho to Chelsea, Thibaut Courtois to Real Madrid, Thomas Lemar to Atletico Madrid, Riyad Mahrez to Manchester City, and Malcolm to Barcelona.

But there were some worthwhile transfers to talk about that involved players with great ability but somehow went unnoticed due to the comparatively lesser transfer amount involved.

#3 Justin Kluivert | Ajax to Roma | £15m

AS Roma v Viktoria Plzen - UEFA Champions League Group G
The €15 million that Roma spent on this promising winger soon started bearing fruit

Justin's father was a legend and he tried to convince him to stay at Ajax for some more years. But the winger left Ajax after being unhappy with the Dutch club's handling of young players.

The €15 million that Roma spent on this promising winger soon started bearing fruit when Justin came as a substitute in his first match against Torino to set up the winner for Edin Dzeko.

The winger has had some great moments for Eusebio Di Francesco’s side and his growth seems to be on the right track with Roma.

#2 Lautaro Martinez | River Plate to Inter | £20m

His excellent positional sense and goal scoring touch are an asset
His excellent positional sense and goal scoring touch are an asset

The Argentine had a great goalscoring record for River Plate and was followed by some of the elite names like Real Madrid and Barcelona. His excellent positional sense and goal scoring touch will soon add to the goals and flair that Maura Icardi has been single-handedly producing for the Serie A club.

If his preseason display against Swiss side Lugano and Spanish giants Athletico Madrid are anything to go by then he is destined to be a superstar in the near future.

#1 Moussa Dembele | Celtic to Lyon | £20m

Moussa had scored 51 times for the Scottish giants in 94 games
Moussa had scored 51 times for the Scottish giants in 94 games

Marseille were looking destined to land the very talented Frenchman. they had done all negotiations and had made Dembele as their top priority. But then came Lyon, with an offer which was attractive for both Celtic and Moussa.

Moussa had scored 51 times for the Scottish giants in 94 games.but they were not big enough to hold the ambitions possessed by a player who just 2 years ago was the top target of many English top division clubs.

Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Inter Milan Football Olympique Lyonnais Football Moussa Dembele Cristiano Ronaldo
Santosh Pradhan
ANALYST
Five EPL flops who resurrected their career in France
RELATED STORY
Five players whose superstar careers were ruined by injury
RELATED STORY
Top 10 free transfers of all time
RELATED STORY
5 of the greatest Champions League Round of 16 upsets
RELATED STORY
5 Teams capable of causing major upsets in the Champions...
RELATED STORY
Olympique Lyonnais Féminin: The first team to win the...
RELATED STORY
Manchester City 1-2 Lyon: Player Ratings
RELATED STORY
5 Greatest players to have never won the Champions League
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Olympique Lyon beats Manchester City in...
RELATED STORY
10 goals that changed the history of football
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 2
FT HOF MAN
1 - 2
 Hoffenheim vs Manchester City
FT JUV YOU
3 - 0
 Juventus vs Young Boys
FT OLY SHA
2 - 2
 Olympique Lyonnais vs Shakhtar Donetsk
FT CSK REA
1 - 0
 CSKA Moskva vs Real Madrid
FT ROM VIK
5 - 0
 Roma vs Viktoria Plzeň
FT MAN VAL
0 - 0
 Manchester United vs Valencia
FT BAY AJA
1 - 1
 Bayern München vs Ajax
FT AEK BEN
2 - 3
 AEK Athens vs Benfica
51' PSG CRV
4 - 0
 PSG vs Crvena Zvezda
54' LOK SCH
0 - 0
 Lokomotiv Moskva vs Schalke 04
Tomorrow ATL CLU 12:30 AM Atlético Madrid vs Brugge
Tomorrow BOR MON 12:30 AM Borussia Dortmund vs Monaco
Tomorrow TOT BAR 12:30 AM Tottenham vs Barcelona
Tomorrow PSV INT 12:30 AM PSV vs Internazionale
Tomorrow NAP LIV 12:30 AM Napoli vs Liverpool
Tomorrow POR GAL 12:30 AM Porto vs Galatasaray
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us