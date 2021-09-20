Top 3 UEFA Champions League teams from Matchday 1

Matchday 1 of the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League was filled with end-to-end action. Teams from the top European leagues produced exciting drama and surprising results galore.

On that note, let's have a look at the top three teams from Matchday 1.

#1 Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich won at Barcelona.

Six-time Champions League winners Bayern Munich started their 2021-22 UEFA Champions League campaign with a big win at Barcelona.

Thirteen months ago, Bayern had ruthlessly defeated Barcelona, winning 8-2 to hand the Blaugrana one of their most lopsided defeats in decades. The Bavarian giants once again exposed Barcelona's frailties as Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Muller powered Bayern Munich to a 3-0 win at Camp Nou.

This was the Blaugrana's first Champions League game since the departure of Lionel Messi this summer. When it came to possession, total shots and shots on target, Bayern bossed them all. Barcelona ended a game without having a shot on target for the first time in the history of the Champions League.

It also marked the first time in 24 years Barcelona started a Champions League campaign with a defeat. Meanwhile, Julian Nagelsmann has settled in well at Bayern Munich, and the Bavarian giants look like one of the strong title contenders this season.

#2 Manchester City

Manchester City opened their campaign with a big win over Leipzig at home.

Last year's Champions League finalists, Manchester City, started their 2021-22 campaign with a 6-3 win over Bundesliga runners-up RB Leipzig. This was one of the most entertaining games of Matchday 1, as City produced a big win in their manager Pep Guardiola's 300th game in charge.

City ruled the first half, as they led 3-1 at the break. The visitors pulled one back, courtesy Christopher Nkunku's second of the night. Just five minutes later, Jack Grealish scored his first goal in the competition to restore City's two-goal lead.

After a wonderful goal from Joao Cancelo in the 75th minute that put City 5-2 up, Nkunku completed his hat-trick. Gabriel Jesus, though, cut short any fleeting Leipzig hopes of a comeback by scoring City's sixth in the 85th minute.

With the big win, City look like making another deep run in the Champions League this season. City have always been one of the contenders for the Champions League, coming close to winning it in the last few years. Could this be their year?

#3 Liverpool

Liverpool prevailed in a five-goal thriller at home against AC Milan.

Former Champions League winners Liverpool opened their campaign with a thrilling 3-2 win against AC Milan at Anfield.

After taking an early lead, Liverpool were stung by two quickfire goals from Milan as the visitors took a surprise 2-1 lead at the break. Ante Rebic and Brahim Diaz scored in quick succession as Milan led at half-time in their first Champions League game in seven years.

Liverpool, though, fought back admirably in the second half. Mohamed Salah atoned for his penalty miss by levelling the scores. Captain Jordan Henderson then scored his first Champions League goal in seven years after Milan failed to clear the ball.

Overall it was a decent performance from both teams, but Liverpool's second-half surge meant they started their campaign with all three points.

