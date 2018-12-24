×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Top 3 underrated talents in the Premier League

shivam singh
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
150   //    24 Dec 2018, 04:26 IST

The Premier League is seeing tremendous displays from young, talented players
The Premier League is seeing tremendous displays from young, talented players

Every season, the Premier League welcomes a host of new talents. These talents through their performances help their team to reach new peaks of success. While this season enters into the busy period of Christmas and New year, we've already witnessed some world-class performances by the new talents who have shown that adapting into the fast-paced and highly competitive EPL is surely not something they cannot do.

Here we take a look at three young talents who've burst onto the scene of English football in this season, providing inspiring performances and being the reason for their team to gain an advantage against their rivals.

#3 David Brooks


Brooks has already scored 5 goals for Cherries
Brooks has already scored 5 goals for Cherries

Brooks is a 21-year-old Welsh international is a product of Manchester City's youth setup. After leaving Manchester City academy he later switched to Sheffield United. Internationally, he played for England in youth competitions but later chose to play for Wales.

Everton and Tottenham were deemed as the front-runners to win his signature. However, it was Bournemouth who swooped in and convinced the youngster. He was Eddie Howe's first signing of the summer at a moderate price of £11.5m.

Howe is often considered to sign young talents and give them the time to adapt before bringing them into the first team. However, this was not the case with David Brooks, who earned his place in the current talented Bournemouth side right away. 

Since the start of the season, Brooks has adapted right into Bournemouth side taking up the attacking midfielder role and playing out wide when the team needs him to. He scored in either half against Cherries' recent opposition Brighton.

With his speed, and agility David has surely turned out to be a steal for Howe given the inflation in today's market and with age on his side, we can only imagine the heights Brooks can achieve in his career.

1 / 3 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Leicester City AFC Bournemouth
shivam singh
CONTRIBUTOR
AFC Bournemouth: This season's new underdogs?
RELATED STORY
Premier League: Can Bournemouth repeat the shock of last...
RELATED STORY
5 Things we learnt as Liverpool dominate Bournemouth to...
RELATED STORY
3 top players to pick for Gameweek 9 | Fantasy Premier...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: 3 takeaways from Manchester...
RELATED STORY
Fantasy Premier League: 4 top picks for gameweek nine
RELATED STORY
Fantasy Premier League: Top 3 Budget Strikers/ Forward To...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: 3 reasons why Manchester City...
RELATED STORY
Manchester City 3-1 Bournemouth - 5 Talking Points,...
RELATED STORY
Bournemouth 1 - 2 Arsenal : 3 takeaways from the game |...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 19
26 Dec FUL WOL 06:00 PM Fulham vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
26 Dec BUR EVE 08:30 PM Burnley vs Everton
26 Dec CRY CAR 08:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Cardiff City
26 Dec LEI MAN 08:30 PM Leicester City vs Manchester City
26 Dec LIV NEW 08:30 PM Liverpool vs Newcastle
26 Dec MAN HUD 08:30 PM Manchester United vs Huddersfield Town
26 Dec TOT AFC 08:30 PM Tottenham vs AFC Bournemouth
26 Dec BRI ARS 10:45 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal
27 Dec WAT CHE 01:00 AM Watford vs Chelsea
28 Dec SOU WES 01:15 AM Southampton vs West Ham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us