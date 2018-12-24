Top 3 underrated talents in the Premier League

The Premier League is seeing tremendous displays from young, talented players

Every season, the Premier League welcomes a host of new talents. These talents through their performances help their team to reach new peaks of success. While this season enters into the busy period of Christmas and New year, we've already witnessed some world-class performances by the new talents who have shown that adapting into the fast-paced and highly competitive EPL is surely not something they cannot do.

Here we take a look at three young talents who've burst onto the scene of English football in this season, providing inspiring performances and being the reason for their team to gain an advantage against their rivals.

#3 David Brooks

Brooks has already scored 5 goals for Cherries

Brooks is a 21-year-old Welsh international is a product of Manchester City's youth setup. After leaving Manchester City academy he later switched to Sheffield United. Internationally, he played for England in youth competitions but later chose to play for Wales.

Everton and Tottenham were deemed as the front-runners to win his signature. However, it was Bournemouth who swooped in and convinced the youngster. He was Eddie Howe's first signing of the summer at a moderate price of £11.5m.

Howe is often considered to sign young talents and give them the time to adapt before bringing them into the first team. However, this was not the case with David Brooks, who earned his place in the current talented Bournemouth side right away.

Since the start of the season, Brooks has adapted right into Bournemouth side taking up the attacking midfielder role and playing out wide when the team needs him to. He scored in either half against Cherries' recent opposition Brighton.

With his speed, and agility David has surely turned out to be a steal for Howe given the inflation in today's market and with age on his side, we can only imagine the heights Brooks can achieve in his career.

