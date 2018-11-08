×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Top 4 centre backs in the Premier League at the moment

Mohul Bhowmick
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
400   //    08 Nov 2018, 12:40 IST

Theirs is a tough job
Theirs is a tough job

Lets admit that football would become too boring and gravitate towards attackers if there were no central defenders around.

Theirs is a tough job - they make the hard and heavy tackles, put in extra yards for their teams, protect the goalkeepers from direct shots, and even go forward to score goals as and when required.

This article is dedicated to four central defenders who are ruling the Premier League right now.

#1 Virgil van Dijk

Virgil van Dijk is one of the best centre-backs in the Premier League
Virgil van Dijk is one of the best centre-backs in the Premier League

Signed from Southampton in the January transfer window for a record sum, Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk is one of the best centre-backs in the Premier League at the moment.

Tall and strong, VVD is extremely good at tackling and winning aerial duels. Manager Jurgen Klopp fully trusts him and has started him in all eleven matches in the league this season.

He has been brilliant this season, and has led Liverpool's defence with aplomb. The Reds have conceded just 5 goals in the Premier League this season, and VVD is one of the main reasons for that.

#2 David Luiz

Luiz has been so good this season
Luiz has been so good this season

Chelsea's Brazilian centre-back David Luiz has been given a new lease of life under Italian manager Maurizio Sarri. Sarri has identified Luiz's ability to play through balls and short passes, and inducted him as one of the first trainees of the 'Sarri Ball' way of football.

Luiz has been so good this season that he is probably the first name on the Chelsea team-sheet at the moment.

Gary Cahill, Andreas Christensen, and Tony Rudiger manned the defence last season, but with Sarri going back to a normal back four, he has found a place in the starting XI regularly.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Liverpool Football David Luiz Virgil van Dijk Etihad Stadium Stamford Bridge Stadium
Mohul Bhowmick
ANALYST
A cricketer by profession and writer by passion, Mohul writes about cricket, football and tennis.
Premier League: Ranking the top 5 defensive duos of the...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 left-backs in the Premier league right now
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Team of the season so far
RELATED STORY
Top Contenders for the Premier League Golden Boot -...
RELATED STORY
Premier League: The best bargain buys in the last decade
RELATED STORY
5 fastest players in the Premier League right now 
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Top 5 picks for the Manager of...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Power Rankings for Matchday 5
RELATED STORY
Ranking the top 5 Captains in the Premier League 2018
RELATED STORY
5 Best opening day Premier League matches
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 12
10 Nov CAR BRI 06:00 PM Cardiff City vs Brighton & Hove Albion
10 Nov HUD WES 08:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs West Ham
10 Nov LEI BUR 08:30 PM Leicester City vs Burnley
10 Nov NEW AFC 08:30 PM Newcastle vs AFC Bournemouth
10 Nov SOU WAT 08:30 PM Southampton vs Watford
10 Nov CRY TOT 11:00 PM Crystal Palace vs Tottenham
11 Nov LIV FUL 05:30 PM Liverpool vs Fulham
11 Nov CHE EVE 07:45 PM Chelsea vs Everton
11 Nov ARS WOL 10:00 PM Arsenal vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
11 Nov MAN MAN 10:00 PM Manchester City vs Manchester United
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us