Top 4 centre backs in the Premier League at the moment

Theirs is a tough job

Lets admit that football would become too boring and gravitate towards attackers if there were no central defenders around.

Theirs is a tough job - they make the hard and heavy tackles, put in extra yards for their teams, protect the goalkeepers from direct shots, and even go forward to score goals as and when required.

This article is dedicated to four central defenders who are ruling the Premier League right now.

#1 Virgil van Dijk

Virgil van Dijk is one of the best centre-backs in the Premier League

Signed from Southampton in the January transfer window for a record sum, Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk is one of the best centre-backs in the Premier League at the moment.

Tall and strong, VVD is extremely good at tackling and winning aerial duels. Manager Jurgen Klopp fully trusts him and has started him in all eleven matches in the league this season.

He has been brilliant this season, and has led Liverpool's defence with aplomb. The Reds have conceded just 5 goals in the Premier League this season, and VVD is one of the main reasons for that.

#2 David Luiz

Luiz has been so good this season

Chelsea's Brazilian centre-back David Luiz has been given a new lease of life under Italian manager Maurizio Sarri. Sarri has identified Luiz's ability to play through balls and short passes, and inducted him as one of the first trainees of the 'Sarri Ball' way of football.

Luiz has been so good this season that he is probably the first name on the Chelsea team-sheet at the moment.

Gary Cahill, Andreas Christensen, and Tony Rudiger manned the defence last season, but with Sarri going back to a normal back four, he has found a place in the starting XI regularly.

