Top 4 contenders for this year's Ballon d'Or

Pankaj Bendre
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
660   //    12 Sep 2018, 09:30 IST

Cristiano Ronaldo Museum in Madeira With New Balon D'Or
Which players are best positioned to win the Ballon d'Or this year?

The Ballon d'Or award which is the most prestigious individual award a player could receive is fast approaching and many players have impressed the footballing world throughout the previous season and in the World Cup 2018.

However, 4 players have stood out above the rest. Here is the list of their names, and we shall be ranking them according to their performances last season as well as in the World Cup 2018.

#4 Lionel Messi - Barcelona

France v Argentina: Round of 16 - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia
Messi performed well for Barcelona but failed to light up the World Cup

The Argentine and FC Barcelona star has dazzled the football world throughout the last decade or so and still continues to do so. What he does with the ball at his feet is simply magnificent and therefore he is widely considered as one of the greatest players to have ever played this sport.

But despite all of this, Messi only manages to find the 4th spot on our list due to a poor World Cup campaign, as well as a disappointing Champions League exit. Messi failed to light up the World Cup as he and his team went crashing out to France in the round of 16.

Although Messi and Barcelona had a remarkable LaLiga campaign, their shocking exit to Roma in the quarter-finals of the Champions League further tarnished Messi's chances of winning the Ballon d'Or this year.

#3 Mohamed Salah - Liverpool

Manchester City v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final Second Leg
The Egyptian was the breakout star of the year

What an amazing year it has been for the Egyptian international. He not only helped Liverpool reach the Champions League final, but also helped the Egyptian national football team to qualify for the FIFA World Cup finals for the first time since 1990!

Salah had a breakout season last season when he scored 44 goals in 52 appearances for Liverpool in all competitions. He also won the EPL Golden Boot. Due to his performances, he was awarded the PFA player of the year while also being nominated for the UEFA Champions League player of the year.

All stats via transfermarkt

Pankaj Bendre
CONTRIBUTOR
An Engineering student and also an avid sports enthusiast who loves anything about it.I love playing tennis and also like to watch football
