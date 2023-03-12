Top 4 European clubs that have been surprisingly brilliant in the 2022-23 season

The 2022-23 football season has been nothing short of surprising with unexpected twists and turns in every league.

While some football teams have lived up to their pre-season expectations, others have exceeded all expectations and are shining brighter than ever before.

These football teams have defied the odds, confounded critics, and set the stage for an exciting finish to the season.

In this article, we take a closer look at the top four football teams that have been surprisingly brilliant this season up till the middle of March 2023.

4. Newcastle United

Newcastle are stronger this season

In 2017, Newcastle gained promotion back to the Premier League after a year of absence following their relegation. The club has shown immense improvement in both the sporting and economic aspect.

Following the club’s sale to the Arabs, they have purchased key players to aid their project without unnecessary overspending. The positive effects can clearly be seen this season as they have been brilliant for a club of their caliber in the Premier League.

Several key players have produced excellent performances, especially in defense. Looking at the current Premier League table, Newcastle have won 10 games, drawn 11, lost three and have only conceded 17 goals, the lowest in the league.

They currently occupy sixth position on the league table and are on course to qualify for the UEFA Europa league. They could even cause a stir and qualify for the UEFA Champions League if the two teams above them slip up.

3. Napoli

Napoli have been excellent this season

At this point in the Serie A, Napoli are the absolute clear favorites to clinch the title. The team is ahead of second-placed Inter with 15 points, meaning they would have to lose five games to slip up.

Considering the way Napoli have been ruthless all season, they are unlikely to bottle their lead anytime soon. Players like Osimhen, Kvaratskhelia, Zielinski and Anguissa have led the charge that has seen Napoli rampage their way to the top of Serie A.

Nobody saw this coming as Napoli had been an above average team for the past decade. In fact, they have only won the Serie A twice in 1987 and 1990, when the legendary Diego Maradona played for them.

They are currently in the UEFA Champions League and hold a 2-0 advantage against Frankfurt after the first leg.

2. Arsenal

Arsenal are firm favourites for the Premier League title

Every Arsenal fan has been waiting for this moment for ages. The North London club experienced their most successful era in the early 2000’s under Arsene Wenger.

Since their invincible 2004 Premier League triumph, the trophy has eluded them. They have so far been able to win the FA Cup, Community Shield on multiple occasions and appeared in a UEFA Europa League final.

Arsenal have kept their patience with current manager Mikel Arteta and are beginning to reap the rewards of running a club efficiently. They are favourites to win the Premier League title after almost 20 years.

Their performances this season have been pleasantly surprising, including some wins coming with the last kick of games. However, some critics still call them the “Elephants sitting on a tree branch” and expect them to start having bad results soon.

1. Union Berlin

Union Berlin are in the top four of Bundesliga

Many may not have noticed their subtle progression, but Union Berlin have been nothing short of sensational in the Bundesliga.

The team reminds us of the footballing exploits Leicester City achieved, two years after gaining promotion to the Premier League.

Union Berlin currently sit in the top four Bundesliga and have been defying expectations all season.

Between 2009 and 2019, the team participated in the 2. Bundesliga which is the second tier of German football.

However, in 2019, Union accomplished a historic feat by securing promotion to the top tier, marking their first-ever appearance in the top-flight division.

In 2022, they qualified for the UEFA Europa League and are currently in the second knockout round. Anticipation is growing as many expect them to keep plugging away and even qualify for the UEFA Champions League.

