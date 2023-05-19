 Top 4 favorites for the Chelsea Player of the Year award

The Chelsea "Player of the Year" is an award given to the player who contributes the most to the team's success and achievements in the season. The winner of the award is determined by online voting by fans of the club. English midfielder Mason Mount is the most recent winner of the award. The 24-year-old has bagged the accolade in the past two seasons.

Despite the disastrous season the club has had this campaign, the award will be up for grabs. Below, we look at some of the players who could be favorites for the club's ''Player of the Year".

#4 Enzo Fernandez

After emerging as the 'Best Young Player of the Tournament,' at the World Cup, Enzo Fernandez was snapped up by Chelsea for a British record transfer fee of €121m. The Argentine moved to Stamford Bridge from Benfica and slotted effortlessly into the Chelsea set-up, giving out top performances from his position week-in-week-out.

He has been arguably one of the club's most consistent players in terms of performance since the World Cup. The 22-year-old has provided two assists in 19 games across competitions so far.

#3 Thiago Silva

Thiago Silva has unsurprisingly emerged as one of the most experienced and reliable players at Stamford Bridge in recent years. Since joining the club on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) three seasons ago, the 38-year-old skipper has shown a high level of professionalism and quality.

Silva has made 33 appearances across competition this term, providing two assists and helping his team keep eight clean sheets in the process.

According to multiple reports, the former AC Milan and PSG defender might be playing his last season at Stamford Bridge despite having a contract that runs till 2024. He has been linked with a return to his native club Fluminense, though Silva has recently shut down such claims as seen in the Mirror.

However, if that should be the case at the end of the season, the veteran defender could be voted by the fans as "Player of the Year" for giving the club his all in a subpar season.

#2 Kai Havertz

The absence of a reliable natural striker has made the four coaches the Blues have had this term (Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter, Bruno Saltor, and Frank Lampard) deploy Kai Havertz in the centre-forward position.

Naturally an attacking midfielder, the Germany international has been saddled with the responsibility of getting the goals for his side. Havertz has managed to score nine goals and create an assist in 44 games this season.

His seven goals in the league are the most by any Chelsea player this season. The 23-year-old has also been the Blues' most regular player this season, featuring in 44 games out of 47 played so far across competitions.

#1 Raheem Sterling

Raheem Sterling was one of the first signings made last summer by Chelsea owner Todd Boehly. The English winger joined the Blues from Manchester City for a fee in the region of €56 million.

Despite suffering a couple of injuries and not being at his best, the 28-year-old has been one of the Blues' best performers this season. He is the club's joint-highest goalscorer so far this term with nine goals in 36 games across competitions.

Sterling has also provided four assists thus far, bringing his total goal contribution tally to 13, the highest by any player in the squad this season. Judging by his goal contributions in his first season at Stamford Bridge, the England international is in the running to clinch the award.

