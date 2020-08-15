Top 4 players your football club could sign for free this summer

For football clubs to buy top quality players in today's transfer market, they need to shell out astronomical sums of money. But with the worldwide pandemic majorly denting all football club's budgets this season, signing these top players for free could be the smart option.

So here are the top 5 players your club could sign for free this summer (All the players below haven't committed to a contract at the time of writing).

The 33-year-old Spaniard has not had his best football season under Frank Lampard this year but is undoubtedly still a top-quality player. Despite being involved in just 2 goals in 8 starts this Premier League season, he still registered 1.5 key passes per game and 83.2% pass percentage.

He is still great at keeping possession of the ball and The World Cup winner would be a useful addition to most teams.

With new signings Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner now at Stamford Bridge, the winger seems to be on his way out of Chelsea, with Italian side Roma seemingly interested in signing him.

#3. Thiago Silva

Since joining in 2012, Thiago Silva has been a mainstay of the PSG backline, winning 7 Ligue 1 titles out of a possible 8. Despite being 35 years of age, the Brazilian hasn't had a poor football season by any stretch of the imagination.

He made 1.3 tackles per football game, which is higher than his previous 3 seasons, and has been dribbled past just 0.1 times per game. His leadership qualities and scarcity of top quality center backs available in the market could make him a bargain and quite a few top clubs.

Currently without a contract, there are reports that Carlo Ancelotti has tried to convince the 35-year-old to move to Merseyside and join Everton while there is still a chance of him staying in Paris.

#2. David Silva

The quality that the Spaniard possesses is clear for all to see. David Silva has been a key figure in Machester City's midfield and the Spanish national team for almost a decade. He is a magician with the football at his feet and boasts numbers to back that up too.

He has been involved in 57 goals in his last 3 football seasons and boasts 1.8 key passes per game and an 89% pass success rate for this season. He will offer more control to almost any midfield in Europe.

After publicly stating that he will leave Manchester City at the end of the season many thought his next destination would be his boyhood football club Valencia. But now it is believed that Lazio are favourites to sign the Spanish magician.

#1. Edinson Cavani

The Uruguay international has been plagued with injuries this football season, missing 17 games, and with new signing Icardi being favored over him by Thomas Tuchel, he is all set for a move away from the French capital. Despite being injured for most of the season, he still has 4 goals to his name in 7 starts, and if we look at his last couple of seasons he has 57 goal involvements in 53 appearances for the club.

Despite turning 33 this February, like his former teammate Zlatan, he could still be a prolific goal-scorer well into his late 30s. To get a top striker without splashing millions is any club's dream and Cavani might just be the bargain of the transfer window.

Cavani has multiple parties pursuing his signature. Recently promoted Leeds United are looking to bring him to the Premier League, while there are reports that Benfica are prepared to offer him £8.1 million a year to move to Portugal and there's also interest in South America, from Brazilian side Athletico Mineiro.