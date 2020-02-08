Top 5 transfers that could cross the £100 million barrier in the summer

Manchester United v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: First Leg

With the January transfer window slammed shut, teams across Europe have already added to their squads for the business end of the season but will be keeping a keen eye on any developments with regard to their top target, as they look to add to their squads at the end of the season.

With several big players reportedly looking to secure moves away from their current clubs, the forthcoming summer transfer window promises to be the most exciting one yet. After 2 quiet transfer windows, Chelsea are expected to splash the cash at the end of the season, as the cash-rich Roman Abramovich flexes his financial muscle once again as owner of the Blues.

Liverpool, who have also been relatively quiet in recent windows despite winning the Champions League, could also be at it in the summer, as they look celebrate winning their first league title in 30 years, which is looking increasingly likely at this point.

Elsewhere, the likes of Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain will also be on the mix for the best players in the world, as has been the case in recent seasons.

That said, here are 5 players who could potentially breach the £100 million barrier this time around:

#5 Kai Havertz (Bayer Leverkusen)

1. FSV Mainz 05 v Bayer 04 Leverkusen - Bundesliga

Bayer Leverkusen's Kai Havertz has already made a name for himself as one of the best attackers in the Bundesliga at the age of 20, and the German international is being linked with moves to Bayern Munich and Liverpool.

With over 100 appearances to his name, since making his debut as a 17-year-old in 2016, Havertz is the perfect modern-day attacking midfielder who is also capable of playing as a false #9. With 33 goals and 24 assists for Leverkusen, Havertz is all set to become a key player for club and country for many years to come and is expected to cost upwards of 100 million.

Bayern Munich are believed to be frontrunners for his signature, as is the case with most up and coming German players in the Bundesliga and it remains to be seen if the 20-year-old stays in the country or decides to try a new challenge abroad.

