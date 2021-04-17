Top 5 active crossers in world football

A pinpoint cross into the box remains one of the most effective weapons, as it puts the opposition's defence in a difficult situation.

However, the modern game has become more inclined towards 'possession-based football and the use of attacking midfielders/ false 9, as exemplified by Pep Guardiola's Barcelona, usurping the older tactics of two strikers up front.

That has led to many passes along the ground and shorter, crisper passes instead of crosses into the box or long balls hauled upfield.

Top five crossers in world football

Possession-based football relies on plenty of passes and swift movement of the ball to score goals. But an accurate long ball up the field, coupled with the right move, can achieve the same objective in a much lesser time.

Crossing has become a dying art in today's game. Nevertheless, let's take a look at the top five crossers in the game at the moment.

#5 Filip Kostic (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Filip Kostic

Eintracht Frankfurt's wing-back Filip Kostic has been in exceptional form this season, helping his team stay in a Champions League spot, with six games remaining.

Kostic has been involved in 15 goals (four goals, 11 assists) in 24 appearances this season and has recorded the most assists in the 2020-21 Bundesliga.

With 157 successful crosses this season, Kostic is arguably the best in crosses in the Bundesliga. The 28-year old has averaged 11.1 crosses per 90 minutes this season, along with 3.1 long balls per match.

Operating in a left wing-back role, Kostic is a dynamic ball carrier from midfield and is extremely precise with crosses in the box.

37% of Frankfurt's attacking play has been through the left flank this season, which has primarily happened due to the Serbian's presence. Along with precise passing and pinpoint crosses, Kostic is also known for his explosive pace. With a speed of 34.9 km/h, he is one of Bundesliga's fastest players.

#4 Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Trent Alexander Arnold has been on a steep learning curve this season, as his defensive frailties have been being exposed time and time again. However, he remains one of the finest crossers in the Premier League and world football.

Alexander-Arnold has one of the highest attempted crosses per 90 minutes (nine), second only to Newcastle's Ryan Fraser this EPL season. He has recorded 236 crosses in the 2020-21 Premier League and has had a high crossing accuracy of 19%. Only his teammate, Andrew Robertson, has tallied more crosses (242) than TAA.

The young Englishman has also tallied 131 accurate long passes and six assists from 38 appearances for the Reds this season. Arnold has an xA (expected assists) of 7.33 - one of the highest for a full-back - largely due to his tally of 79% successful passes.

Danny Murphy on Trent Alexander-Arnold: "Trent Alexander-Arnold, for me, is as good a crosser of the ball I’ve seen since David Beckham. His crossing is already as good as Beckham, definitely." pic.twitter.com/FmuXMzSYpY — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) August 13, 2019

Klopp recognized the immense potential of Arnold and transformed him from a winger to a full-back, a tactic that has yielded rich dividends in the Premier League and Champions League.

While Arnold is one of the best full-backs in the future, there's a lot to be desired from the defence side of his game, though.

