Top 5 active footballers with the most flair 

Football is replete with all kinds of players.

Some produce insane statistics every season. Some always come up clutch in big games. But there are some who do everything with flair.

It's an ability which cannot be quantified, but makes a player stand out from the crowd and win over fans.

Flair is something which players inherently possess; which makes every facet of their game stylish and elegant.

There are quite a few such names presently active, but these

5 players truly make football all the more fun to watch with their flair

Honorable mention: Cristiano Ronaldo, until a few years back, exuded more flair in his actions than any other player. Step-overs, dribbles and eye-popping tricks, you name it, he did everything. But in more recent times, he's transformed into more of a prolific penalty-box scorer.

#5 Manuel Neuer

Neuer started and perfected the art of 'sweeper-keeper'

It's tough to find a goalkeeper with flair as most of them stick to their task of stopping goals. Manuel Neuer, though, does more than just stop goals.

Popularizing the 'sweeper-keeper' role, the German is renowned for his convention-defying performances in charging out of the penalty area to clear opposition attacks.

He takes on his opponents and passes with the composure of any outfield player, and stands on the halfway line during set-pieces whenever his side press for a late goal. Talks about cojons.

📊 How @Manuel_Neuer climbed to the 🔝 to become the all time record holder in the #Bundesliga 🥇 pic.twitter.com/WbuvOuwOaa — Bundesliga English (@Bundesliga_EN) August 30, 2021

Neuer is also capable of producing some amazing reflex saves while his distribution skills are second to none either, playing a key role in starting attacks from the back.

At 35, he's currently in the twilight of his career, but is showing no signs of slowing down. Neuer still displays his youthful exuberance between the sticks which once made him the world's best goalkeeper.

#4 Memphis Depay

Depay has started to life in Barcelona with a bang!

A Premier League flop, Memphis Depay resurrected his career in Ligue 1 with Lyon and is now taking the Spanish top-flight by storm with Barcelona.

Confident, pacy, skilled and menacing at full pelt, Depay has come to define flair as perfectly as anyone can. Just watch him play!

Whether it's breaking into some step-overs or executing mazy dribbles, the Dutch striker does it all with supreme grace and elegance.

🔥 @Memphis se convierte en el primer jugador 𝘢𝘻𝘶𝘭𝘨𝘳𝘢𝘯𝘢 en participar en 3️⃣ goles en las 3️⃣ primeras jornadas de @LaLiga desde 2️⃣0️⃣1️⃣1️⃣



⚽️ 2 goles

🅰️ 1 asistencia pic.twitter.com/z0CV7HenE0 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) August 30, 2021

He combines great use of his feet, wonderful poise and immense trickery to get the better of his opponents, and is currently the chief goalscoring talisman for the Netherlands too.

