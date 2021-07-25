Top 5 active players Kylian Mbappe has played with

Kylian Mbappe is the 22-year-old that every manager dreams of having in their team. Thanks to his performances and massive accomplishments with club and country, the 22-year-old is widely regarded as a once-in-a-generation talent.

Many players who've played with him also feel the same, and there have been a lot of them, despite Mbappe's relatively short professional career. Since breaking out at AS Monaco's first team in 2016, Mbappe has played with a few top players already.

Here's a look at five of the best of them:

#5 Gianluigi Buffon

Kylian Mbappe played with Gianluigi Buffon (left) for one year at PSG.

If goalkeeping is an art, Gianluigi Buffon would be its Picasso. The legendary Italian is widely considered the greatest ever in his position and shows no signs of slowing down, even at 43.

He recently returned to Parma, the club where he started his professional career, in search of first-team chances after playing second-fiddle to Wojciech Szczesny at Juventus for a while.

Buffon played a lone season with Mbappe in 2018-19 when the former left Juventus for a one-season stint with PSG.

“I’m sure I can do well for the next 4-5 years.”



- Buffon to Sky pic.twitter.com/iAT4sIjVH1 — Italian Football TV (@IFTVofficial) July 19, 2021

It's truly a testament to Buffon's longevity, and given his performances even in the bit-part role with the Bianconeri, it looks as if Buffon could continue for a few more years.

#4 Thiago Silva

Kylian Mbappe called Thiago Silva (right) 'his captain' and 'legend' after the latter left for Chelsea.

Defenders will come and go, but there will never be another Thiago Silva, the centre-back widely considered among the best of his generation.

Silva spent a good chunk of his career back home in Brazil before arriving in Europe to join Milan in 2009, after which he hasn't looked back.

August 2020: Thomas Tuchel and Thiago Silva lose in the UCL final with PSG.



May 2021: Thomas Tuchel and Thiago Silva win the UCL final with Chelsea.



Crazy what can happen in the space of 9 months.... pic.twitter.com/gDpj4rWAhN — ZΛCH (@CFCZach) July 21, 2021

Silva's best years came at PSG, where he plied his trade for eight years and won numerous silverware as a captain.

At the time of his departure last year, Mbappe described Silba as 'one of the best I've seen and played with', a perception the 36-year-old reinforced after winning the Champions League with Chelsea this year.

