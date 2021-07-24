Top 5 active players Lionel Messi has played with

Lionel Messi is the greatest ever football player for millions of people around the world.
And why not, his accomplishments speak for themselves.
He's such a revered figure in the sport that other players dream of playing alongside him, although only a few have had the privilege.
Some of them succeeded alongside him, while some didn't.
Here, we'll see the five best active players Messi has shared a dressing room with in his illustrious career (both club and country):
#5 Sergio Aguero
So far, Lionel Messi's link-up with Sergio Aguero has been limited only to international games, which is why he's ranked fifth here.
But from a performance standpoint, the pair have combined to devastating effect for Argentina over the years, even lifting the recent Copa America title, their first major international trophy together.
In total, Messi and Aguero have played 90 games together for Albiceleste, but soon, we'll be seeing them share the same club colors too.
Please start the 2021-22 season already!
#4 Dani Alves
At 38, Dani Alves continues to go strong, but his best years obviously came with Barcelona, which he was an integral part of over a glorious eight-year period.
The Brazilian redefined the art of being a full-back at the club with his imperious attacking game.
He was crucial to building offensive play, held up the ball well, laid impeccable crosses and set-pieces, and of course, made plenty of assists, including 26 for Messi alone.
Alves is the most decorated player in the history of the game with 42 career trophies, including 23 with the Catalan side!