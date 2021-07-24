Top 5 active players Lionel Messi has played with

Lionel Messi is the greatest ever football player for millions of people around the world.

And why not, his accomplishments speak for themselves.

He's such a revered figure in the sport that other players dream of playing alongside him, although only a few have had the privilege.

Some of them succeeded alongside him, while some didn't.

Here, we'll see the five best active players Messi has shared a dressing room with in his illustrious career (both club and country):

#5 Sergio Aguero

Aguero's arrival at Barcelona has the fans excited about his partnership with Messi

So far, Lionel Messi's link-up with Sergio Aguero has been limited only to international games, which is why he's ranked fifth here.

But from a performance standpoint, the pair have combined to devastating effect for Argentina over the years, even lifting the recent Copa America title, their first major international trophy together.

🇦🇷 Lionel Messi & Sergio Aguero may have just won their 1st senior title for @Argentina, but their 1st overall came at the 2005 #U20WC 🏆



🔙 #OnThisDay in 2007 @aguerosergiokun ensured Argentina retained their crown & that he emulated his great friend by winning those awards 🥇 pic.twitter.com/PuesG0IDhX — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) July 22, 2021

In total, Messi and Aguero have played 90 games together for Albiceleste, but soon, we'll be seeing them share the same club colors too.

Please start the 2021-22 season already!

#4 Dani Alves

Alves and Messi played 399 games together at Barcelona

At 38, Dani Alves continues to go strong, but his best years obviously came with Barcelona, which he was an integral part of over a glorious eight-year period.

The Brazilian redefined the art of being a full-back at the club with his imperious attacking game.

- Barca:🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆

- PSG:🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆

- Sevilla:🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆

- Brazil:🏆🏆🏆🏆

- Juventus:🏆🏆

- Bahia:🏆

- São Paulo:🏆



Dani Alves adds his 41st trophy to his cabinet at the age of 38, the most decorated player in football history. pic.twitter.com/SguZtAYCDu — 𝗕𝗿𝗮𝘀𝗶𝗹 𝗙𝗼𝗼𝘁𝗯𝗮𝗹𝗹 🇧🇷 (@BrasilEdition) May 23, 2021

He was crucial to building offensive play, held up the ball well, laid impeccable crosses and set-pieces, and of course, made plenty of assists, including 26 for Messi alone.

Alves is the most decorated player in the history of the game with 42 career trophies, including 23 with the Catalan side!

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Arnav Kholkar