Top 5 African imports in Premier League history

Ajax star Hakim Ziyech will become the latest African player to join the Premier League this summer

The Premier League has witnessed some world-class talent from around the world since its inception in 1992. Apart from home-grown players like Alan Shearer and Frank Lampard, football’s most-watched league has also seen the likes of Thierry Henry and Sergio Aguero, two of the best foreign strikers English football has ever seen.

In recent years, there has been an influx of African talent in the Premier League, with players like Sadio Mane, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and more already making it big with at their respective clubs.

With Ajax and Morocco midfielder Hakim Ziyech joining Chelsea this summer, we take a look at the Premier League’s top five African imports in the modern era.

#5. Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah is currently battling to win his third consecutive Premier League Golden Boot award

The Liverpool front-man, who is about to taste his first Premier League success at the end of the season, has broken records left, right and centre since his arrival from Roma in 2017.

Mohamed Salah, in only his first season at Anfield, went onto break former Red Luis Suarez’s record for most number of goals scored in a single Premier League campaign. And he has not looked back since.

The 27-year-old backed up his brilliant debut season with another 22 goals in the following campaign, making it two consecutive Golden Boot awards. After a slow start to this season, Salah has found his goalscoring touch once again, currently sitting only three goals behind top-scorer Jamie Vardy with 14.

The Egyptian’s pace, prowess and direct football has often left Premier League defences hanging. Salah scores all types of goals: tap-ins, out-of-the-box goals, penalties and even solo strikes. His partners-in-crime Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino have equally contributed to his impeccable numbers and the attacking trio might be one the league's most productive in front of goal.

Liverpool fans will hope that Salah stays at the club for years to come, as will Premier League watchers who won’t witness a more lethal African goalscorer in the competition’s history. of

