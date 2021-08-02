Top 5 all-time assist providers in the Bundesliga 

The Bundesliga has been a haven for some of the most talented players in the world, even if they do tend to eventually move on to far richer leagues.

The likes of Christian Pulisic, Kai Havertz, and Jadon Sancho got their big breaks in the Bundesliga before moving on for hefty fees in recent seasons.

It wasn’t always like that, though. The late ‘90s and the early 21st century saw some of the best players plying their trade in the German top-flight at the peak of their powers.

In this article, we take a look at some of the best assist-providers in the Bundesliga.

#5 Mehmet Scholl – 91 assists

Mehmet Scholl played 392 games in the Bundesliga for Karlsruher SC and FC Bayern Munich, and provided 91 assists during his stint at both clubs.

Scholl had a hugely impressive spell at Bayern Munich and played a key role for the Bavarians, helping them to eight German top-flight titles.

The attacking midfielder was known for his creativity and pin-point passing in the late ‘90s century, and the early noughties, and is perhaps not spoken of highly enough by the more younger fans.

Scholl’s impact on the international stage perhaps wasn’t all that noticeable, but he nevertheless helped Germany to the European championship in 1996.

#4 Ze Roberto – 97 assists

We have seen some of the best Brazilian attackers ply their trade in the Bundesliga, and Ze Roberto is certainly a player who ranks high on that list.

The Brazilian played for Bayer Leverkusen, Bayern Munich as well as Hamburg in the Bundesliga, and was one of the most skilful left wingers during his heydays.

Ze Roberto scored some iconic goals in the Bundesliga; from stunning free-kicks to back-heel strikes, but was an even bigger threat with his passes from the left flank.

The Brazilian managed 97 assists in total for Bayer Leverkusen, Bayern Munich and Hamburg. His best spell perhaps came at Allianz Arena, where he won four Bundesliga titles and four DFB Pokal trophies.

The midfielder also had a long career with the Brazilian national team and made 83 appearances for Selecao, scoring six times in the process.

