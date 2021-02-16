Top 5 arrivals in La Liga in the 2020-21 season

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the La Liga can be gauged from the fact that perennial-spenders Real Madrid didn't buy a player for the first time in 40 years.

Several other La Liga clubs also followed suit, with the exception of perhaps Barcelona, who were the biggest spenders in the Spanish top flight last season.

The likes of Atletico Madrid and Sevilla each made one marquee signing, while Cadiz brought home a familiar face.

Top five arrivals in the La Liga this season

Despite the pandemic wreaking the finances of various clubs, there have been some new arrivals in the La Liga since the start of the season. Here is a look at the top five in this regard:

#5 Sergino Dest (Barcelona) - €21 million

Sergino Dest could evolve into a key player at Barcelona.

Several promising young talents from the US have been making their mark in Europe lately; one of them is Sergino Dest who joined La Liga giants Barcelona after an impressive season with Ajax in the Dutch league.

A right-back by trade, Dest combines strong attacking prowess with solid defensive play while also being excelling in possession.

He didn't take long to establish himself in Barcelona's lineup, participating in all but four league games since his arrival while assisting once.

Dest is still only 20. But given the confidence with which he has taken on new challenges, he could have a bright future ahead of him with the La Liga behemoths.

#4 Alejandro Gomez (Sevilla) - €5.5 million

Alejandro Gomez could bolster Sevilla's attack with his wide array of creative skill.

Alejandro 'Papu' Gomez is a relatively new arrival in the La Liga. But nevertheless, he is an interesting piece of business from Sevilla, as they roped in a talented player at a very low price from Atalanta.

Gomez is a creative genius, who laid the most assists (16) in Italy's top flight last season.

A technically-gifted player with impressive dribbling skills and exceptionally good passing range, the Argentine wizard thrives in a playmaking role and possesses a keen eye for goal too.

Papu Gomez has already made an impression for Julen Lopetegui's side, netting on his La Liga debut against Getafe after coming off the bench. If that is a sign of things to come, Sevilla fans could be in for a treat.