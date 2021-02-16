Top 5 big-money flops in Manchester City's history

Manchester City have spent more money than any other Premier League team in the last ten years, and unsurprisingly, not all of their transfers have worked out well.

For a club of their size and resources, Manchester City can afford to sign players and let them leave if the player fails to make an impact. Under Pep Guardiola, the club have had a clear ideology and have signed players to fit that blueprint.

There have been some players who have failed to adapt to life under Guardiola as well and fit that specific approach. So without further ado, let’s take a look at five of the biggest flops in Manchester City's history:

#1 Eliaquim Mangala - £40.5 million

Eliaquim Mangala (centre-left).

Manchester City signed Eliaquim Mangala for a fee of £40.5 million in 2014, which back then was a record for a defender. Mangala was then one of the most sought after defenders in Europe because of his strong displays for FC Porto.

After his arrival, the Frenchman simply failed to acclimatise to the style of the Premier League. While he was one of the best defenders physically, his distribution was poor.

His decision making was also pretty average at times, and he gave the ball away or was in the wrong position too often. Pep Guardiola’s arrival was the final nail in the coffin as the Spaniard wanted good ball-playing centre-backs.

Mangala was eventually allowed to leave for free in 2019 after a couple of loan spells at Valencia and Everton and is currently playing for Valencia in La Liga.

#2 Wilfried Bony - £29 million

Wilfried Bony.

Another player who looked out of place at Manchester City was Wilfried Bony. The Ivorian had a good spell for Swansea City and there were spells where he just couldn’t stop scoring.

However, Swansea used him for hold-up play to suit their style of counter-attacking football, and that was never going to happen under Manuel Pellegrini at Manchester City.

After scoring a whopping 39 goals in 96 appearances for Swansea, Bony struggled to find the back of the net at Manchester City, and managed just 11 goals in 46 appearances for the Sky Blues.

Bony never got to play under Pep Guardiola and he later admitted it was something he wanted to do, but considering his strengths and Guardiola’s system, it may not have worked out.

He was eventually sold to Swansea City, but struggled to replicate his previous form. Bony is currently a free agent.