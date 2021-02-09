Manchester United have lost a fortune signing these players who proved to be huge disappointments.

Manchester United are the most successful club in England and they owe their glory greatly to Sir Alex Ferguson's extremely successful reign as the manager of the club. Just as important are the players who have plied their trade for the Old Trafford outfit.

While Manchester United have been able to field some of the finest players in Europe all across their history, some of their decisions in the transfer market have been quite suspect. This is particularly true in the post-Alex Ferguson era.

Only a few teams can match Manchester United's financial clout but there have been several instances where the Red Devils have failed to make the most of it. On that note, let's take a look at Manchester United's top big-money flops.

Top 5 big-money flops at Manchester United

#5 Romelu Lukaku

Manchester United v Chelsea FC - Premier League

Romelu Lukaku is on this list for a variety of reasons. He was not a great fit for Manchester United to start with but they were in desperate need of a striker. Big things were expected of the big Belgian when he arrived at Manchester United for a sum of £75 million.

Advertisement

Lukaku enjoyed a decent goalscoring return in his debut season at Manchester United. But he was more in his element playing at Everton, bombing forwards on the counter and taking on defenders than he was at Old Trafford, where he'd play the majority of the game with his back against the goal.

For the amount of money that Manchester United roped him in for, they should have got a long-term solution to their goalscoring troubles and not someone who had to move on after his second season.

Lukaku's poor first-touch and hold-up skills were not conducive to the style of game that Jose Mourinho's replacement, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, wanted to implement at Old Trafford. However, Manchester United were able to recoup almost all of the money they spent on him.

There were also questions regarding his fitness and the less we talk about it, the better. His profligacy in front of goal didn't help and cost Manchester United dearly towards the end of his stint.

Romelu Lukaku at his best is quite something 🔥



Should Manchester United really have let him go? 😕pic.twitter.com/BjNvI9w9Ky — Goal (@goal) May 5, 2020

#4 Juan Sebastian Veron

Advertisement

Veron in action

It is an absolute shame that Juan Sebastian Veron's signing did not work out for Manchester United. Veron was easily one of the finest midfielders of his generation and he arrived at Old Trafford from Lazio for a £28.1 million which was a big figure in 2001.

He had stints at Sampdoria and Parma before burgeoning into one of the best midfielders in Europe at Lazio. He was so good for Lazio that Sir Alex Ferguson immediately sanctioned signing him for an amount that would be the British transfer record at the time.

After getting off to a flying start, Veron struggled in the heart of Manchester United's midfield. He found the high-octane, all-action nature of the Premier League difficult to cope with. Afforded less time and space on the ball, Veron struggled to deliver in the English top-flight.

He did so much better in the Champions League for the Red Devils but eventually it became a signing that did not work out and Manchester United sold him to title-rivals Chelsea two seasons after securing his services. Veron went on to endure an extremely difficult stint with the West Londoners as well.

Goal of the day: Juan Sebastian Veron: Manchester United Vs Olympiakos: Old Trafford: UEFA Champions League: 1/10/2002: The link up play between Seba Veron & Beckham the the chip finish by Seba made this goal a cracker. #MUFC #JuanSebastianVeron #GoalOfTheDay #UCL #Veron #United pic.twitter.com/HXq7GtlUwm — Benjamin Brazil (@bennymufc) February 16, 2020