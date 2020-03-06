Top 5 big-money underperformers of the season | Premier League 2019-20

The 2019-20 season of the Premier League has been eventful, to say the least, and has had its fair share of drama and surprises. While Liverpool have been relentless in their pursuit of the league title, the race for the European spots and avoiding relegation has been exciting, as Wolves and Sheffield United look for a place in the UEFA Champions League and the likes of Watford, Aston Villa and Bournemouth amongst others look to avoid relegation to the Championship.

Liverpool opted to refrain from splashing the cash in the transfer market in the summer despite winning the UEFA Champions League for the sixth time in their history, a move which came as a shock to the footballing fraternity. On the other hand, Chelsea were slapped with a transfer ban and the Blues were unable to add to their squad beyond Christian Pulisic and Mateo Kovacic, having already agreed a deal for the pair before being hit with the ban.

The likes of Manchester City, Manchester United, Arsenal and Everton spent the big bucks in the hope of climbing the Premier League standings and its safe to say that it's not gone as planned, as they've all struggled to reach their goals for the season thus far.

In this segment, we take a look at 5 players who made big money moves to Premier League clubs in the summer transfer window but have failed to produce the goods and live up to their price tags.

#5 Nicolas Pepe - Arsenal

Arsenal FC v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Nicolas Pepe joined Arsenal for a staggering £72 million fee in the summer, as he arrived in England as one of the most sought-after attackers in world football at the time. While the Ivorian winger has improved under Mikel Arteta and shown signs of promise, it goes without saying that a player of his calibre should have done a lot better in the first half of the season, even more so considering the price tag and the weight of expectation on his shoulders.

While his tally of 6 goals and 8 assists do not make for bad reading, Pepe has only recently burst into life and his form has been awfully patchy, as he has failed to deliver the goods for the Gunners consistently.

It might be too soon to pass him off as a flop, but the 24-year-old will need to use his first season in England as a learning experience and become a key player for the club in the forthcoming season, as he aims to make a name for himself and vindicate the trust placed in him by the Gunners hierarchy.

