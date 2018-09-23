Top 5 centre-backs under the age of 25

As the present great CBs enter the last phase of their career, who will replace them?

Centre-backs are the defensive spine of any great footballing team in the world. They are the last line of defence in front of the goal-keeper and are crucial in not allowing the opposition forwards to get one on one with the goalkeeper.

Some of the great teams in world football were built on the back of solid defences and it continues to be so even now. Real Madrid, who have won three Champions League titles on the trot have relied on the likes of Sergio Ramos, Pepe and Rafael Varane to lead them through.

Similarly, the Chiellini-Bonucci axis has allowed Juventus to dominate Italian football for the last decade now. Every team wants solid centre-backs who are apt at dealing with any attacking danger that opposition poses to them and help them win the ball back.

As the game of football has progressed and tactics have evolved, the importance of centre-backs has increased. These days they are not only expected to do the dirty part of the game but are also expected to be good with the ball at their feet. Gone are the days when hoofing the ball up used to be the norm, these days they are required to keep the ball and help the team build from the back.

As the great centre-backs of the current generation like Ramos, Chiellini enter the last few years of their illustrious careers, we take a look at some of the best young centre-backs in world football at the moment at or under the age of 25 who have a bright future ahead of them:

#5 Matthijs De Ligt, 19, Ajax

De Ligt is one of the next-gen superstars

Matthijs De Ligt is a Dutch centre-back who currently plies his trade for Ajax and has become one of the finest young defenders in world football at the moment.

De Ligt made history when he became the youngest player ever to captain a side in Dutch football and he has shown time and again that he has what it takes to succeed at the top level. De Ligt is a great defender who is strong aerially and is good at tackling and interceptions. He averaged almost 0.8 tackles and 1.9 interceptions per 90 minutes last season.

Apart from his defending skills, De Ligt is also good with the ball at his feet. He had a pass completion rate of 90% last season and also created 0.3 chances per 90 minutes, which is very good considering he is a defender.

De Ligt has made his debut for the Netherlands as a 17-year old in 2017 and since then has risen quite fast. In his short career at international level so far, he has already put two really good shifts against World Champions France and Ronaldo's Portugal.

Apart from his obvious gifts as a footballer, De Ligt has a strong mentality and great leadership skills which is very important for a player at the top level.

Many big clubs have been linked to De Ligt and a big move is imminent for him. How he does will depend on a number of factors, but De Ligt has what it takes to make it big on the international stage and become one of the best centre-backs of the game.

