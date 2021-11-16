Top 5 Chelsea players who moved directly to a rival Premier League club

Chelsea have consistently been among the top clubs in the Premier League over the years. The Blues' have enjoyed immense success in the English top flight since Roman Abramovich took charge of the club in 2003.

Since 2003, Chelsea have been crowned champions of England five times and have won the Champions League twice. With more financial muscle, glamor and success, Chelsea have been home to some of the Premier League's finest footballers over the years.

Footballers obviously want to grow more in their career which is why their transfer from one club to another is natural nowadays. However, sometimes it so happens that players leave their clubs to join a direct rival. This in turn angers the fanbase and shocks the world.

On that note, let's take a look at

5 Chelsea players who moved directly to a rival Premier League club

#5 William Gallas to Arsenal

Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

French defender William Gallas was part of a transfer deal which brought Ashley Cole from Arsenal to Chelsea. Gallas had a fallout with former Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho which led the Frenchman to ask for a transfer back in 2006. The Blues were pursuing Cole's signature and swapped their players with the Gunners.

Gallas' four-year tenure at Arsenal was filled with controversy. The centre-back featured over 100 times in the Premier League with the Gunners but failed to leave a mark with his performances.

Following his fallout with the Arsenal board regarding his wages, Gallas again chose to join rivals Tottenham Hotspur on a free transfer in 2010.

#4 David Luiz to Arsenal

Chelsea v Arsenal - UEFA Europa League Final

Brazilian defender David Luiz played a major role in Chelsea's success for the majority of the last decade. The centre-back arrived at Stamford Bridge in 2011. He helped the Premier League giants win their first UEFA Champions League title back in 2012.

Luiz was sold to Paris Saint-Germain in 2014 and won five trophies during his two-year stint in Paris. The Brazilian returned to the Premier League after the Blues opted for a deadline day transfer for the defender in 2016.

Success followed the Brazilian during his second stint at Chelsea, where he led the Blues to a Premier League title. During his six seasons at the club, the centre-back scored 18 goals in 248 appearances. He won one Premier League and one UEFA Champions League, among other notable accolades.

BLUEBERRY💙 @NenyeChelsea



✅Champions League winner

✅Premier League winner

✅Europa League winner

✅FA cup winner

✅Confederations cup winner

✅Ligue 1 winner

✅Coupe de France winner Happy 34th Birthday💙 @DavidLuiz_4 . God bless ur new age.✅Champions League winner✅Premier League winner✅Europa League winner✅FA cup winner✅Confederations cup winner✅Ligue 1 winner✅Coupe de France winner Happy 34th Birthday💙 @DavidLuiz_4. God bless ur new age.✅Champions League winner✅Premier League winner✅Europa League winner✅FA cup winner ✅Confederations cup winner✅Ligue 1 winner✅Coupe de France winner https://t.co/wkgeRZi8nN

Luiz was sold to Arsenal in 2019 where he struggled due to his injuries, featuring in only 62 games in all competitions for the Gunners.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Aditya Singh