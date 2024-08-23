Top 5 Chelsea signings in the summer of 2024

Having one of the largest squads in the Premier League hasn't stopped Chelsea from delving into the player market this transfer window. Understandably, though, new manager Enzo Maresca was going to need signings he liked and wanted to work with.

The Blues are looking to offload many players, including former Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling, who Maresca has said that he won't be playing. Romelu Lukaku hasn't stepped foot on the pitch for the Blues in two years, and that doesn't seem likely to change either.

A total of 20 players have reportedly been shed from the first team (via Daily Star). While that may trim the bloated squad, Chelsea haven't stopped making new signings. So without further ado, let's rank the top five signings to have joined Stamford Bridge this summer transfer window:

Chelsea's top five signings this summer

#5 Joao Felix (joined from Atletico Madrid)

Chelsea paid a reported £45.5 million to buy the forward, who couldn't quite established himself since falling out of favour at Atletico Madrid. He has played 131 games for the club, scoring 34 goals and providing 18 assists.

He spent the second half of the 2022-23 season on loan at the Blues, where he scored four goals in 20 games, before spending last season at Barcelona. Felix may appear to be a luxury signing, as the Blues are spoilt for choice in the attacking department.

#4 Marc Guiu - joined from Barcelona

Yet another forward signing for the Blues, the young striker was signed from Barcelona after making seven first-team appearances for them. He seems to be promising prospect, scoring six goals and providing four assists in 17 games with Barca's youth side.

Even though the Bridge have plenty of options up front and are still linked to even more, Giui looks like a low-risk signing at a reported €5 million. He will be up against the likes of Nicolas Jackson, Joao Felix and Christopher Nkunku for a place in the starting lineup.

#3 Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall - joined from Leicester City

The Blues have conducted brilliant business with Leicester City in recent years. While they would hope to forget their signing of Danny Drinkwater, N'Golo Kante became a club legend at Stamford Bridge, so the Blues will hope that Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall can be a repeat of Kante's transfer.

The 25-year-old was a mainstay in midfield for Leicester as they battled their way back to the Premier League last season. The Blues will look at his 12 goals and 15 assists in 49 games last season, which shows the €30 million midfielder might turn into a real star for them.

#2 Pedro Neto - joined from Wolves

A brilliant player,and an "incredible signing" for the Blues, as pundit Paul Merson explained, the fleet-footed winger has been a key player for Wolves for a few years, scoring 14 goals and providing 24 assists in 135 games across competitions.

Now, he will look to put on the No. 7 shirt and excel at Chelsea, following a reported move worth £54 million. He was a major target for Arsenal, who were widely expected to sign him. The winger will hope to lift the level of attack at the Bridge.

#1 Tosin Adarabioyo - joined from Fulham

One of Chelsea's best signings this summer has to be centre-back Tosin Adarabioyo, partly because he cost the Blues nothing.

The former Fulham defender was snapped up for free after he ran down his contract with the Cottagers. He played 25 matches last season, spending the early part of the campaign out with a groin injury.

He was an assured presence in the back for Fulham, and Chelsea seem to have snapped up a brilliant replacement for Thiago Silva who has left this summer. Adarabioyo has some Premier League pedigree, playing eight games for Manchester City before his switch to Fulham in 2020.

