Top 5 completed transfers so far in the January window

Erling Haaland recently swapped RB Salzburg for Borussia Dortmund

Transfer windows are always exciting because it gives clubs across the planet to buy and sell players to balance their team and make themselves a stronger force for the matchdays that lay ahead.

The summer transfer window is busier due to the more number of transfers happening and a larger timespan for clubs to plan accordingly. Things are a bit slow in winter because it is mid-season and clubs don't want to part with their valued assets as they have been part of plans for the club till the end of the season.

However, certain wonderful deals are occurring which are worth noticing and they can be game-changing for the club for the remainder of the season. The winter signings who click have a massive effect on the results of the club in the closing stages of the season.

Here are 5 top transfers that have occurred this transfer window in Europe so far.

#5 Exequiel Palacios

Palacios is a brilliant signing for the Leverkusen midfield.

Exequiel Palacios joined Bayer Leverkusen on a 5-and-half year deal this January from River Plate for a fee in the region of €17 million. The 21-year-old Argentine international has been highly rated for quite some time now. He ignited interest from Real Madrid but a couple of injuries meant the transfer was off for the time being. Federico Valverde started delivering brilliant performances and Zinedine Zidane decided not to move for the player ultimately.

Palacios is a very dynamic midfielder and he can play anywhere in the midfield starting from the defensive midfield to an advanced attacking midfielder position which makes him a real asset for the teams he plays for. Leverkusen has got a gem in their ranks at a very nominal price and this can help them achieve their goals for the season both domestically and in Europe under the tutelage of Peter Bosz who recently extended his contract at the club till 2022.

