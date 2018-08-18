Top 5 contenders for the European Golden boot this season

Messi has won the European Golden shoe a record 5 times

As the teams around Europe gear up for the start of the 2018/19 season, attackers from all the major leagues are ready to battle to battle it out for goalscoring supremacy.

A title with the club is always the priority but an individual award has its own special place in the players' hearts and minds. One of the most sort after individual award is the European Golden Boot which is awarded to the highest goalscorer across the top divisions of Europe.

The award has been dominated by Leo Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in recent years but the last couple of seasons have seen the emergence of many new prospects. Here's a look at some of the favourites to win the Golden Boot this season:

Special Mentions

Before we start the countdown for the top 5, some players are worth mentioning because they might just surprise everyone and bag this coveted prize due to their recent exploits in front of the goal.

Mauro Icardi (Inter Milan)

The Argentine striker had a brilliant league campaign with Inter last season that saw him bag 29 goals in Serie A. He was instrumental in Inter's 4th place finish that saw them qualify for the Champions League for the first time since 2011.

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Salah scored an incredible 44 goals in all competitions last season, with 32 of them coming in the Premier League- a record for a 38-game season. The only reason he doesn't make the top 5 is due to the consistency of the other competitors.

Finishing second, only behind Lionel Messi last season, the Egyptian winger will have a huge task on his hands if he has to replicate last season's exploits, with the defenders probably getting tighter to him this season.

Luis Suarez (Barcelona)

El Pistolero already has a couple of Golden Boots to his name and will be looking to add another one this season. While people considered the 2017/18 season to be a poor one for Suarez, he still managed to bag 25 goals in 33 games in La Liga.

Ciro Immobile (Lazio)

With 29 goals in 33 league games for Lazio last season, Immobile won the Serie A top scorer award, beating Inter's Mauro Icardi on the way. He outscored the likes of Lewandowski and Ronaldo last season and might surprise everyone by bagging the award this year.

