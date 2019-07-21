La Liga 2019/20: Top 5 contenders for the Golden Boot

Lionel Messi sealed the golden boot with 36 league goals last season

The 2019/20 edition of the La Liga promises to be a fascinating one. The usual suspects of Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Atletico Madrid have all made big-money moves in the transfer market and the race for the Golden Boot could well be much closer than what was the case last season, with Lionel Messi finishing the season a staggering 15 goals more than his closest competitor.

Each of the top-three teams in the league have added massive firepower to their ranks, with the likes of Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic, Rodrygo Goes, Joao Felix, and Antoine Griezmann joining their respective teams in big-money moves this summer.

The Trofeo Pichchi is awarded at the end of the season to the league's top-scorer and with the top-three sides adding some much-needed firepower to their ranks, the LaLiga is blessed with attacking talent in abundance.

With the forthcoming season of the Spanish top-flight around the corner, let's look at the top-five contenders for the LaLiga golden boot.

#1 - Lionel Messi

Barcelona's talisman sealed a hat-trick of golden boots last season

Surprise surprise, Lionel Messi tops the list! The Argentine has continued to defy expectations by scoring at an almost unbelievable rate and is widely regarded as the greatest player to ever grace the game.

Since his debut over a decade ago, no player has been involved in more goals in the league and the La Masia graduate has established himself as one of the greats of the game and currently tops the all-time La Liga charts for goals and assists - a staggering stat for a once in a generation player.

Messi has won the Pichichi in each of the last three seasons and although the diminutive Argentinian will start the forthcoming season as the overwhelming favorite for the crown, the race for the Golden Boot promises to be much closer this time around.

He finished the league season with 36 goals, an astonishing 15 goals more than Karim Benzema, who was his closest competitor and there's every chance Messi replicates those numbers once again.

Messi's exploits in the league will take some beating and although it's a bit bold to make predictions before a ball has been kicked, putting money on the Argentinian to win the golden boot once again is among the safest bets you can make.

