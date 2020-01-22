Top 5 contenders for the PFA Young Player of the Year | Premier League 2019-20

Marcus Rashford

We are approaching the home run stage of the Premier League season, with Liverpool having been by far the most consistent and dominant team in the land.

The Reds look well on course to end their three-decade wait for a league title and they could shatter a host of records in the process.

Several players have distinguished themselves with their performances throughout the season and their displays have played no small part in helping their various clubs remain on course to achieve their season objectives.

Beyond team prizes and trophy presentations, individual awards are also handed out towards the end of the season, with players receiving accolades for their displays in various categories.

While prizes like PFA, PWA, and Fans' Player of the Year awards are open to footballers of all ages, there is another category that is contestable by only players of a certain age.

The PFA Young Player of the Year is an accolade given to a player adjudged to have been the best in the league under the age of 23.

It was handed out for the first time in 1974, with Kevin Beattle of Ipswich Town winning the first award and since then, bonafide legends of the game including Cristiano Ronaldo, Cesc Fabregas, Harry Kane, Wayne Rooney, David Beckham, Ryan Giggs, and Steven Gerrard have won the accolade.

It is held in high regard by the winners, as it is decided by their fellow professionals and Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling is the current holder of the award, having inspired the Mancunians to the Premier League title last year.

All players in this category are still eligible for the more prestigious PFA Player Of the Year and on three occasions in the past, both awards have been won by the same player.

With a little under three months to go until the winner is announced, we shall be having a rundown of the top five contenders for the PFA Young Player Of the Year ward this season.

Honourable mentions: Ben Chilwell (Leicester City), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Dean Henderson (Sheffield United), Scott McTomminay (Manchester United).

5. Tammy Abraham (Chelsea)

Tammy Abraham

Following Chelsea's transfer ban for infringements on registering under-aged players, Tammy Abraham was one of the biggest beneficiaries of the club's inability to sign players, as he was handed the mantle of leading the line.

It is an opportunity he has grabbed with both feet and although Chelsea had a history of struggling number 9s before him, the lanky forward put those fears to rest.

Having starred in the Championship and fired Aston Villa to promotion, many were skeptical that the 21-year-old could continue his good form in the top-flight in light of his previous shortcomings at Swansea.

This, however, proved to not be the case and Tammy Abraham has taken to the Premier League at the second time like a Duck to water.

Although Chelsea have flattered to deceive on occasion, they still occupy 4th position on the table and made it out of a tricky Champions League group.

They owe a large part of their achievements to the displays of their striker who has scored 15 goals in all competitions for the London side, with 13 of those and three assists coming in the Premier League.

