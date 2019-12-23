Top 5 Cristiano Ronaldo records in 2019

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo may have had a modest scoring year by his staggering standards, but the Portugal captain scored goals aplenty during the year and created new milestones.

Ronaldo won the Serie A title for Juventus in his debut season in Italy and scored four hat-tricks during the year en route to scoring 39 goals in 2019 for club and country.

In the process of scoring his first hat-trick for Juventus which marked his only hat-trick in club football during the year, Ronaldo's three-goal haul helped the Bianconeri successfully overturn a 2-0 first leg deficit against Atletico Madrid in their Round of 16 clash.

However, despite the 34-year-old forward scoring both Juventus goals in the quarterfinals against Ajax, the Bianconeri fell to a 2-3 aggregate defeat against the Eredivisie team to bow out of European contention for the season.

Ronaldo also dazzled for Portugal during the year, with the striker's six-game scoring run taking his international goal tally to 99 and sealing Euro 2020 qualification for the defending Euro champions.

On that note, let us look at the five major records or landmarks achieved by Ronaldo during the course of the year that was 2019.

#1 Scored in a record-equaling 9 consecutive Serie A away games

Cristiano Ronaldo

After taking four games to open his Serie A account for Juventus, Ronaldo raced to 10 goals in first 14 games. In the process, he equaled the club's record of being the fastest player to score 10 goals in the Italian top-flight since Welshman John Charles did so in 1957-58.

Although a first Serie A hat-trick would remain elusive for the Portuguese maestro during his debut season in Italy, Ronaldo scored in nine successive away games to equal Giuseppe Signori's Serie A record of scoring in the most consecutive away games.

Ronaldo ended his first full season in Italy by scoring 21 Serie A goals, which was five short of the league's leading marksman for 2018-19, Fabio Quagliarella.

