Chelsea has recently undergone a massive revamp and is banking on the richness of its youth at the moment. Thomas Tuchel's side seem to be clear favorites to win the Premier League title this year.

Even though Frank Lampard didn't have a successful stint at Stamford Bridge, he played a major part in building the team around talented young players. Barring Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta, no other regular first-team player has been at Chelsea for 5+ seasons.

The club seems to be in its best shape after a long time. Let's take a deep dive into the Blues' talent-rich squad and see who is the most successful player in terms of team accolades.

Top 5 current Chelsea players who have won the most career trophies

#5 Jorginho | Saul Niguez — 6

Jorginho won the EURO 2020 with Italy

Jorginho has been having the time of his life recently. The year 2021 has earned him a lot in terms of team and individual accolades. After winning the UEFA Champions League with Chelsea, Jorginho went on to grab the EURO 2020 with Italy.

The Azzurri midfielder rightfully earned the UEFA Player of the Season Award and is one of the favorites to win this year's Ballon d'Or trophy. Jorginho has won three trophies with Chelsea, two with his former club Napoli and one with the national side.

As for Saul Niguez, the Spaniard joined Chelsea as a loanee on deadline day at the start of the season. A core member of Atletico Madrid's recent domestic-level success, Saul switched to Chelsea due to increased competition at Atletico Madrid.

He has six major trophies under his belt. It also includes two Europa League titles and two UEFA Super Cups.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Jorginho set a new record for the most interceptions made at a single Euros (25) since 1980.



What a season he's had 👏 Jorginho set a new record for the most interceptions made at a single Euros (25) since 1980.What a season he's had 👏 https://t.co/fOTUdA3n0L

#4 N'Golo Kante — 7

Kante won the EPL in his only season with Leicester City

N'Golo Kante's trophy collection includes a piece of history in the form of the 2015-16 Premier League trophy. Kante won the Premier League in his only season with Leicester City. The same had put him under the radar of numerous big clubs. However, the Frenchman chose Chelsea as his next home and he came for £32 million.

He is regarded as one of the best midfielders in modern football. N'Golo Kante played a massive role in Chelsea's Champions League success. His best performance in the tournament came against the legends of the tournament — Real Madrid.

Kante is a World Cup Winner, a UEFA Champions League winner, a UEFA Super Cup winner and a UEFA Europa winner. He is expected to retire as one of the most successful footballers of all time.

SPORTbible @sportbible France's record when Paul Pogba and N'Golo Kanté both start:



30 games. 0 defeats. France's record when Paul Pogba and N'Golo Kanté both start:30 games. 0 defeats. https://t.co/z8nplJ6S7h

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Aditya Singh